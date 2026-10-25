Steelers Practice Squad WR Facing NFL Punishment for Actions in Saints Game

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith may have had an expensive elevation from the practice squad this week.

The wide receiver is in line for NFL punishment after taking a costly penalty early in his team’s game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday morning. Smith was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct while exchanging words with a Saints defender, which will likely lead to a fine when the NFL announces monetary punishments next week.

Brandon Smith Likely to Take Financial Hit

Smith’s penalty took place in the closing minutes of the first quarter, with the Steelers starting a drive. The penalty was called after the Steelers had converted a first down with a six-yard rush on 3rd-and-2, allowing them to keep the first down but pushing them back to their own 9-yard line.

The NFL reviews games during the week, issuing fines for plays that violate rules — whether or not they were flagged in the first place.

Smith could face a significant penalty, depending on how the league evaluates his actions. The league outlines set fines for different infractions, including $23,882 for “impermissible use of the helmet/launching” or $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The penalty led to some criticism of Smith, especially given his small role on offense through his first two appearances of the season.

“Hey, if you’re Brandon Smith, you can’t be committing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. You probably shouldn’t even be on the field,” noted reporter Josh Rowntree in a post on X.

Steelers Face Another Decision on Brandon Smith

The Steelers are set to face a decision on Smith in the coming week. As reporter Alan Saunders noted, Smith’s elevation for Sunday’s game against the Saints was his third of the season, the maximum amount for a practice squad player.

“The #Steelers have elevated WR Brandon Smith for the third straight game,” Saunders wrote in a post on X. “He does not have a catch in two games, but does have one tackle on special teams. If they want to play him again this season, they’ll have to sign him to the 53-man roster.”