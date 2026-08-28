Steelers Announce 11 Roster Cuts Ahead of Sunday’s Final Roster Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 28-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Now that the preseason is over, it’s time for the Steelers to prepare for their first game in two weeks at home against the Atlanta Falcons. To do that, they need to finalize their 53-man roster by Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Steelers Cut 11 Players on Friday

The Steelers got a head start on roster cuts on Friday when they released 11 players.

Pittsburgh parted with offensive lineman Greg Crippen, running back Alex Tecza, wide receivers Jakobie Keeney-James, Cornell Powell, Isaiah Winstead, defensive backs Jaylon Guilbeau, Jack Henderson, Brandon Hill, Tamon Lynum, Daryl Porter, and tight end Jahiem Bell.

This story will be updated with more information.