Steelers Receive Positive Injury Update on Rico Dowdle Ahead of Week 3 Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a tough Week 2, losing on the road to the New England Patriots 20-3. It didn’t help that their running back, Rico Dowdle, got injured in the contest.

Dowdle injured his toe in the second quarter and got some good news on Tuesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Dowdle checked out “relatively okay” following tests and is day-to-day.

“Steelers RB Rico Dowdle, who was carted to the locker room on Sunday with a toe injury, checked out relatively OK following tests. He’s considered to be day-to-day,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Dowdle had seven carries for 22 yards before leaving with an injury on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Signed Dowdle This Offseason

The Steelers signed Dowdle to a two-year, $12.25 million contract this offseason from the Carolina Panthers. He was expected to share reps with Jaylen Warren.

In the first game of the season, in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, Dowdle carried the ball only eight times for 15 yards.

The Pittsburgh offense hasn’t started the season well, scoring only 16 points in eight quarters. One way out of the bad offense could be getting the running backs involved more.

Dowdle can have a good season. Last year in Carolina, he recorded 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. The year before that, with the Dallas Cowboys, he had 1,079 yards and two scores in 16 games.

The Steelers might need to rely on Dowdle a little more, but we will see if that comes in Week 3 if he plays against the Cincinnati Bengals.