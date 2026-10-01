Joey Porter Jr. Trade Return: What Did Steelers Get From the Cowboys?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are shipping cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

Reporter Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported the trade late on Wednesday night, noting that the teams came to terms on a deal.

“Trade! The Steelers and Cowboys are finalizing a deal sending CB Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas, sources tell The Ringer,” Pelissero shared in a post on X.

Porter had been pushing for a new contract, though the Steelers have a long-running policy not to negotiate contracts during the season. The veteran cornerback has not played yet this year as he has dealt with a back injury.

Joey Porter Jr. Trade Return Not Yet Certain

While there was no official confirmation from the Steelers or Cowboys, reporter Jordan Schultz noted that the Steelers received a pair of draft picks.

“Sources: #Cowboys are sending a 2nd round pick and a conditional 6th to the #Steelers in the trade to get Joey Porter Jr. Deal is being finalized tonight,” Schultz shared in a post on X.

Pelissero added that simply moving on from Porter was a benefit for the Steelers.

“The Steelers have a longstanding organizational policy not to negotiate in-season, so an extension wasn’t getting done at this point,” he wrote in a post on Substack. “Instead, they now move forward with extra draft capital, plus additional cash and cap resources freed up by not doing an extension for Porter that likely would’ve cost around $30 million a year. They also end the daily questions about whether Porter would take the field in a Steelers uniform again.”

Cowboys Were Motivated to Land Joey Porter Jr.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported just hours before the Steelers and Cowboys pulled off the trade that there was uncertainty around Porter’s future. Fowler noted that the cornerback was seeking a new contract with a hefty bump in salary, but sources around the league weren’t sure if anyone would be willing to pay it.

“The consensus around the league seems to be that Porter is a good cornerback but not among the elites at the position,” Fowler wrote. “If he wants to be paid north of $30 million per year, it might be hard to find a team desperate enough to offer him that and the Steelers the compensation they’re looking for.”

Fowler added that the Cowboys saw a strong future for Porter, however, along with owner Jerry Jones’ willingness to pay up to improve the team’s defense.