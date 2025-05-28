Steelers Linked to $180 Million QB Amid Aaron Rodgers Uncertainty

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be putting together an expensive contingency plan in case Aaron Rodgers doesn’t end up signing.

Though insiders have suggested that Rodgers could be joining the team soon, the former league MVP has yet to give any kind of solid indication and remains a free agent. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested that the Steelers have another veteran quarterback in mind who can take the reins if Rodgers doesn’t come through.

Steelers Considering Another Option

The Steelers made some big moves at quarterback this offseason, choosing to allow both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to leave in free agency and bringing back veteran Mason Rudolph. That leaves the team with little path forward if Rodgers does not sign.

Fowler reported that the Steelers could have their eyes on another option if Rodgers ultimately picks retirement over coming to Pittsburgh.

“I would say Kirk Cousins,” Fowler said when asked whether the team could have a replacement for Rodgers. “I had some conversations with people this week that led me to believe that Cousins is at the very least on the Steelers’ radar if something were to fall through on Rodgers.”

Fowler noted that the Atlanta Falcons have a deep financial investment in Cousins, which could create difficulty as the team plans to move forward with Michael Penix Jr. for the 2025 season. Trading Cousins would require offsetting some of the money he’s owed, Fowler added.

“Cousins has $37.5 million in guarantees between this year and next year,” Fowler noted. “Somebody’s on the hook for that, whether it’s Atlanta or someone else. So to facilitate a trade, Atlanta would need a team to offset some of that money, whether it’s $4 million, $20 million, whatever it is.”

Cousins is seeking a trade, and may have sent a strong message to the team on Tuesday when he opted not to show up for voluntary practices. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he didn’t see it as a big deal.

“I don’t think he’ll be there,” Morris said, via ESPN. “If he is, we’ll welcome him with open arms. But I’m not going to be foolish enough to get myself worked up and angry about Kirk Cousins missing voluntary workouts.” Cousins is in limbo just one year after signing a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons. The team also drafted Penix, who is seen as the quarterback of the future.

Aaron Rodgers Expected to Sign Soon

Though he has kept the Steelers waiting for nearly three months since the start of free agency, many insiders expect Rodgers will eventually sign with the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he believes the signing will come soon, with Rodgers joining the team before the start of mandatory minicamp in June.