Steelers Get Major Aaron Rodgers Update After George Pickens Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned heads when they traded away wide receiver George Pickens on May 7, raising concern that the team’s pursuit of quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have hit a major speed bump.

But an insider revealed that the Steelers are likely still moving forward with their pursuit of Rodgers, which would have been unchanged by the long-rumored trade. The Steelers already brought in another big target this offseason, with reports that the team is still hopeful that Rodgers will eventually sign there.

Aaron Rodgers Still Waiting in the Wings

The Steelers shipped Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, getting a third-round pick and swapping a sixth-round pick for a fifth rounder. Though the Steelers lose a major part of their offense and a consistent contributor who recorded at least 50 receptions and 800 yards in each of his three seasons, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac believes it won’t deter Rodgers from signing.

“From their end, it doesn’t have any impact at all on whether [Rodgers] signs with the team,” Dulac said in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

Dulac added that Rodgers and Pickens may have been a poor fit anyway.

“Aaron Rodgers didn’t get to where he is as a future Hall of Famer by being an undisciplined, fly by the seat of your pants quarterback, which is kind of the description you can apply to George Pickens,” Dulac said, adding, “I don’t know that it would have been a good mix here anyhow.”

Steelers Made Another Big Move on Offense

The Steelers already have another receiver who can help pick up the slack, trading for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason. As NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted, Rodgers has already gotten close to Metcalf and may have had advanced notice that the Steelers were planning to unload Pickens.

From @GMFB: There have been rumors of George Pickens being traded for weeks, and potential #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has been throwing with DK Metcalf, not Pickens. Hard to imagine it was a surprise to Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/yeIM8ARtdJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2025