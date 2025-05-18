Steelers Get Major Update on Aaron Rodgers Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about the upcoming season, but may have just gotten a big update from a person close to the former league MVP.

Rodgers has met with the team brass earlier this offseason but held off on signing with the team, not committing to whether he will play for the Steelers — or at all — in 2025. The quarterback’s biographer believes he has the answer, predicting Rodgers will make his decision official soon.

Aaron Rodgers May Have Already Committed to Steelers

In an appearance on on Sunday, Rodgers biographer Ian O’Connor suggested that the quarterback’s future plans aren’t a mystery to the Steelers. While Rodgers has not given any public indications on whether he plans to sign with Pittsburgh, O’Connor suggested he has let the team know that he’ll eventually make his signing official.

O’Connor was even able to give a rough timeline, suggesting that the signing will be official by the end of the month.

If he does plan on eventually signing with the Steelers, Rodgers has done a good job of keeping tight wraps on his plans. While many insiders expect him to eventually sign, there have not been any leaks from Rodgers’ camp and even top league officials say they have no indication of what he will choose.

After the Steelers were scheduled to face the New York Jets — Rodgers’ previous team — NFL vice president of broadcasting and scheduling Mike North said the league was not basing the decision on any inside knowledge of Rodgers’ plans.

“We don’t know anything more than anybody else,” North said on a conference call, via ESPN. “The schedule was built for Coach [Mike] Tomlin and for the Steelers, and if Aaron decides to play it probably just makes many, if not all, the Steelers games a little more interesting.”

But no official move from Rodgers, some analysts have suggested the Steelers may need to bring in reinforcement for their quarterback room. The team currently has veteran Mason Rudolph slated as the starter, but that would likely change by Week 1 whether Rodgers signs or not.

CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo suggested the team may need to look into a veteran like Carson Wentz to start if Rodgers does not sign.

“A former Pro Bowler with the Eagles, Wentz’s career took a major turn following his knee injury late in the 2017 regular season,” DeArdo wrote. “While his career probably hasn’t gone the way that he had hoped it would in the years following his injury, Wentz has still managed to carve out a relatively successful nine-year career that included a trip to the Super Bowl last year as Patrick Mahomes‘ backup in Kansas City.”