“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” noted agent Nicole Lynn in a message posted on Monday. “We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

McKee struggled in Sunday’s loss, the fourth straight for the Eagles after starting the season 2-0. He went 26-of-45 passing for 215 yards, throwing one touchdown and taking three sacks. The Eagles managed just 222 total yards of offense, and McKee said after the game that he wasn’t satisfied with the performance.

“First thoughts, my team needs me to be better,” McKee told reporters after the game. “I need to be better. I am so much better, and I’m looking forward to learning everything and becoming the player that I know I am, the player that I can prove that I am. A lot of things obviously that were frustrating fall on me. A lot of things we’ve got to get fixed as an offense for sure.”