The Pittsburgh Steelers have encountered difficulty finding a place for Mason Rudolph this season, and a new option could emerge for the longtime veteran — trade bait for the needy Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles just got bad news on starter Jalen Hurts, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. While the next steps for the Eagles are not immediately clear, Rudolph has already been floated as a possible trade target.

Steelers Could Help Eagles After Jalen Hurts News

Reporter Matt Reed of The Big Lead suggested that Rudolph could be a solid, if unexciting, addition for an Eagles team suddenly in need of quarterback depth.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has plenty of NFL experience, and that’s his biggest draw as a trade prospect,” Reed wrote. “He’s not the most attractive name in the trade market, but the 31-year-old would be a cheap acquisition and could give the team enough to stay competitive in games.”

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox had already identified Rudolph as one of the top quarterbacks on the trade market, noting that the Steelers already have a pair of young quarterbacks they’re developing behind starter Aaron Rodgers.