Steelers HC Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers Spark Controversy With Heated Exchange

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a viral spat during the team’s Thursday Night Football showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

The Amazon broadcast appeared to catch Rodgers swearing toward his head coach, with McCarthy returning the favor with an expletive of his own. The incident took place early in the divisional showdown and quickly attracted viral attention.

Steelers Coach Calls Out Aaron Rodgers

As replay video showed, Rodgers grew frustrated at how long it was taking McCarthy to relay a play to the offense.

“What the [expletive],” Rodgers appeared to shout. “Call it!”

Rodgers then grew more animated, holding his hands in the air and making an angry motion as the play was finally relayed with less than 20 seconds left on the play clock.

Video then turned to McCarthy, who appeared to respond by directing more expletives toward Rodgers.

The exchange sparked some controversy, with speculation on whether there is a rift between Rodgers and his longtime coach. But the two appeared to be fine later when the Steelers scored on a Rodgers touchdown pass, appearing to celebrate together.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Family News During Game

The game had another notable moment for Rodgers, who shared some information about his notoriously private family life with the broadcast crew. Announcer Al Michaels revealed that Rodgers and his wife are expecting to expand their family.

As the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo noted, Michaels relayed the plans Rodgers shared for one year from now.

“I’ll either be tending to my pregnant wife or I’ll be taking care of my newborn,” Rodgers told the crew.