Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Gives Fresh Update on Joey Porter Jr.’s Contract Talks

One thing that has hovered over the Steelers heading into the offseason and preseason is Joey Porter Jr.’s contract talks, and now that Week 1 of the regular season is here, there is still no resolution.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that there are “definitely business conversations going on,” via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Porter has less than six days to sign a new contract. The Steelers have a policy of not negotiating new deals with players, coaches and staff during the regular season.

“We won’t talk publicly about the negotiations, but Joey knows how we feel about him, and I still hope Joey finishes his career here,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in late August. “Our policy is going to remain in place, but I’m not going to talk about negotiations.”

Porter Might Not Take the Field on Sunday

When the Steelers take the field for their first game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, there is a good chance that Porter will not be on the field if a new contract isn’t reached. He told the media on Tuesday that he may not play with a new contract.

“I don’t know; I’ve got to talk to the guys upstairs, my agents, about that one,” Porter said about whether he will play if a deal doesn’t get done.

Even though Porter doesn’t know if he will play on Sunday, McCarthy said the Steelers are healthy, and there’s no one he expects to have trouble playing, including Porter, via Nick Farabaugh.

Porter isn’t just dealing with a contract problem; he is also facing an injury issue. He hurt his back on the first day of training camp and missed the entire season.

The Steelers placed him on the PUP list after he hurt his back but took him off it on the final day of roster cuts so he wouldn’t have to miss the first four games of the season.

If the Steelers cannot reach a deal with Porter, they may consider trading him during the regular season before he hits free agency next offseason.

Steelers Know Which QB They Will Face in Week 1

While the Steelers don’t know whether Porter will play on Sunday, they finally know who the Falcons will start at quarterback.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa will start, with Michael Penix Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Tagovailoa played six seasons for the Miami Dolphins, finishing his last season appearing in 14 games, recording 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has a one-and-one record against the Steelers in his career.

The Falcons were close to making the playoffs last season, finishing 8-9. But now, with Stefanski as head coach, they could have a shot at winning the NFC South this season, and it could start with them knocking off the Steelers in Week 1.