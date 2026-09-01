Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Reveals Reason for Releasing Elandon Roberts

With Steelers fans still confused about the abrupt decision to release veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts, Mike McCarthy offered an explanation into his thought process.

For McCarthy, it wasn’t anything against Roberts as a player, but it was more about putting his roster together and how every piece best fit.

“Number 1, outstanding player. He came here late. He definitely lived up to his reputation. I enjoyed him while he was here. Wish him the best of luck,” said McCarthy said when asked by reporters after practice on Tuesday.

“You know, there’s a lot of things that go into those final decisions. Special teams is usually a big part of once you get past who you see the first 11 or 12 going out on field, offense and defense,” McCarthy added. “And I’ve talked extensively during the initial process about different combinations of players. Different things we’re doing schematically that will get into once we play our first game.”

McCarthy’s comments also seem to further shut the door on the possibly of Roberts returning to the Steelers again soon, something many speculated on immediately after news spread about him not making the 53-man roster on Sunday. It is common practice for teams to waive an experienced player before a cut down deadline in order to make room for others, knowing he won’t need to clear waivers with a plan to resign him again.

However, it’s also hard to not believe Roberts could be a productive asset to Pittsburgh’s defense, just as he was in the past. He’s coming off a season in which he recorded 90 total tackles with six tackles for a loss and a pass deflection for Las Vegas. And he was already familiar with the Steelers, granted under the old Mike Tomlin regime.

With Pittsburgh, Roberts, 32, posted 101 tackles in 2023, falling just seven shy of setting a new single-season career-high. He even had 2.5 sacks as well. But his numbers did dip in 2024, as he only registered 46 tackles, one sack and five tackles for a loss in his last campaign for the Steelers in 2024.

In 157 NFL games and 121 starts across 10 season, Roberts, a sixth round pick by the Patriots in 2016, has 694 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 60 tackles for a loss, 13 pass deflections, 13 forced fumbles and an interception from time logged with New England, the Dolphins, Steelers and Raiders. Roberts was a member of two Super Bowl winning teams with the Patriots – Super Bowl LI and LIII.