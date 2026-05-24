Steelers Predicted to Add Rival WR as Final Piece for Aaron Rodgers

“The Pittsburgh Steelers finally re-signed Aaron Rodgers, and the quarterback has admitted that this will be his final NFL season. If Pittsburgh hopes to make Rodgers’ last ride a memorable one, it should add a little more to its receiving corps,” Knox wrote.

The Steelers do have some young talent in their receiving corps but could use another trusted option for Rodgers in his final NFL season, Knox added.

“DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. should make a solid receiver duo,” Knox wrote. “However, rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen are unproven, and Pittsburgh’s overall receiver depth is lacking. Adding a vet like Hopkins or Stefon Diggs would help give the Steelers a playoff-caliber offense.”

Hopkins has seen a dip in production, with just one season topping the 1,000-yard mark since 2020. But the 33-year-old is still a productive receiver and could add help as a No. 3 receiver for the Steelers.

Steelers Could Help Aaron Rodgers Go Out on Top

The Steelers could be especially motivated to win this year after Rodgers announced that this will be his final NFL season. The veteran quarterback returned to the Steelers on a one-year contract worth up to $25 million, reuniting with longtime Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after Mike Tomlin stepped down.

“When he said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment just because we all love him so much and care about him, and I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “But when the decision was made to hire Mike, I started opening my mind back up to coming back.”

Rodgers said he actually suggested to general manager Omar Khan that he consider McCarthy as a head coaching candidate.

“I encouraged him for an outside perspective to interview Mike,” Rodgers said. “Not thinking that he even would, honestly, just because the way the league goes and the trend, it’s kind of like whoever worked with Sean [McVay], Kyle [Shanahan] or one of those guys, Matt [LaFleur] now gets a lot of looks and multiple guys in those trees have.”

The Steelers are looking to defend their NFC North title, which they achieved with a season finale win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers face what is expected to be a competitive division and a stacked conference, with both the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs looking to rebound and return to the playoffs.