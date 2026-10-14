Steelers Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran QB in Coming Weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a strong start behind a resurgent Aaron Rodgers, with a pair of young quarterbacks waiting in the wings to develop.

That leaves veteran backup Mason Rudolph as the odd man out, with one NFL insider predicting he will move before this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified Rudolph as one of the most likely trade candidates early this season, suggesting that some contending teams could add him for quarterback depth.

Steelers Could Deal Longtime Quarterback

Knox noted that Rudolph is climbing on the list of available backup quarterbacks thanks to the fluid situation in San Francisco, where backup and onetime trade candidate Mac Jones will likely remain a key piece of their offense.

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones lingered on our list for some time because of his status as a top backup and a 2027 free agent,” Knox wrote. “As injuries continue to mount in San Francisco, though, the 49ers become less likely to move their most important depth piece.”

That could leave Rudolph as the best quarterback available on the trade market, Knox wrote.