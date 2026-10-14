Steelers Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran QB in Coming Weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a strong start behind a resurgent Aaron Rodgers, with a pair of young quarterbacks waiting in the wings to develop.
That leaves veteran backup Mason Rudolph as the odd man out, with one NFL insider predicting he will move before this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified Rudolph as one of the most likely trade candidates early this season, suggesting that some contending teams could add him for quarterback depth.
Steelers Could Deal Longtime Quarterback
Knox noted that Rudolph is climbing on the list of available backup quarterbacks thanks to the fluid situation in San Francisco, where backup and onetime trade candidate Mac Jones will likely remain a key piece of their offense.
“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones lingered on our list for some time because of his status as a top backup and a 2027 free agent,” Knox wrote. “As injuries continue to mount in San Francisco, though, the 49ers become less likely to move their most important depth piece.”
That could leave Rudolph as the best quarterback available on the trade market, Knox wrote.
“Pittsburgh Steelers backup Mason Rudolph, on the other hand, should be available to teams that need backup help,” Knox wrote. “The Steelers kept four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, with Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar sitting behind Aaron Rodgers.”
Knox suggested that the Atlanta Falcons or Washington Commanders could seek a trade for Rudoph, noting that the Steelers were reportedly willing to part with him before the season if a strong offer emerged.
Rudolph has been a fixture with the Steelers since he was drafted in the third round in 2018, one of the team’s longest-tenured players. He has appeared in 36 games with 19 starts, completing 64.3% of his passes for 4,925 yards with 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
Steelers Got Trade Season Started
The Steelers already got the NFL trade season kicked off with what be one of the biggest, sending cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Ian Rapoport noted that the Steelers had a change in philosophy regarding Porter’s contract proposal that led to an impasse.
“There was significant money guaranteed for injury [in Pittsburgh’s proposal], but not fully in the second year, as the Steelers held firm on a stance they have used often over the past few years,” Rapoport noted. “They are among the few teams to avoid guarantees past Year 1, joining the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals among those the clubs that (mostly) take that stance. But Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt received a second-year guarantee, as did wide receiver DK Metcalf, though his guarantee came in a trade. Declining to do so for Porter led to the contract impasse.”
Steelers Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran QB in Coming Weeks