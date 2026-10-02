Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Under Fire for Actions in Browns Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback silenced Cleveland Browns fans with a late touchdown in Thursday’s game, but couldn’t keep them quiet for long.

The video broadcast caught Rodgers in an apparent taunt of the crowd after his quarterback sneak on a 2-point conversion tied the game late in the fourth quarter. The Steelers had trailed for the majority of the game, but appeared poised to send the game to overtime.

But Rodgers’ taunt backfired after the Browns retook the lead and he ended the game with an interception — leading to some criticism of his gesture toward the fans.

Aaron Rodgers Taking Heat for Late Taunt

Rodgers tied the game after the Browns were called for an offsides penalty on the 2-point conversion, moving the Steelers up to the 1-yard line and setting up a sneak from Rodgers. Afterward, he was seen pointing to his ear on the sidelines, an apparent reference to the Steelers silencing the crowd.

But after the Steelers defense allowed the Browns to drive into range for a 57-yard field goal with 10 seconds left. Rodgers was intercepted on a desperation heave to end the game, and many fans called him out for the late gesture toward Browns fans.

“This aged poorly,” one fan wrote in a post on X. “Sleep tight, Aaron”

“Just for him to lose,” another wrote.

Rodgers had a strong individual performance, completing 22-of-40 passes for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Though the Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead, the Browns took a two-score lead thanks to 21 points in the second quarter.