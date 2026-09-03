Steelers QB Will Howard Learns Good News After Practice

Still on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ roster after training camp, Will Howard received some good news on Thursday. The second-year signal caller is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol program, he told reporters after practice, including Alan Saunders of Steelers Now.

Will Howard Passed the NFL’s Concussion Protocol

Howard has been evaluated for a concussion since Pittsburgh’s preseason finale in Buffalo against the Bills. He was placed in the program after undergoing tests after the game.

However, Howard has been cleared and will now avoid starting a second-straight season on injured reserve. But mostly importantly for Howard, he’s still a member of the Steelers.

Howard Remains on the Steelers’ Roster

Despite most believing Howard may be the odd man out throughout the offseason, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy decided to keep all four of his quarterbacks with the team as they open the regular season. Howard is in a quarterback room that includes the starter and former four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, about to embark on his final season in the NFL, veteran backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Drew Allar.

Howard was selected by McCarthy’s predecessor, Mike Tomlin, in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Before entering the NFL, Howard led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff national championship. He completed 73.0% of his passes for 4,010 yards with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during Ohio State’s championship season. Prior to transferring to Ohio State, Howard played in 34 games across for years with Kansas State, throwing for a total of 5,786 yards and recording 48 touchdowns and 25 picks.