Steelers Plan to Sign Recently Released Colts Safety to Practice Squad: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers set their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean all of those players will still be on the roster when the season kicks off in less than two weeks.

Many of the players the Steelers signed over the weekend will likely return to the practice squad, but Pittsburgh will probably bring in more players from other teams for the practice squad as well. It sounds like the Steelers plan to add a new player from another team to the practice squad on Monday.

Steelers Plan to Sign Juanyeh Thomas

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X that the Steelers plan to sign safety Juanyeh Thomas to their practice squad.

Thomas has been in the NFL since 2023, starting his career with the Dallas Cowboys but signing a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in March.

The Colts released Thomas on Sunday, and he could have a chance to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster at some point during the season if he ends up signing with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will be adding more players to their practice squad over the next few days. However, they did not claim any players off waivers on Monday. As of now, everyone who made the 53-man roster on Sunday evening still has a spot on the roster.

If the Steelers had claimed a player on waivers, they would have needed to make a corresponding move since the claimed player would have to be added to the 53-man roster, not the practice squad.