Steelers’ Roman Wilson Addresses Rookie Germie Bernard At OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers added multiple wide receivers this offseason in part because Roman Wilson has yet to develop into a reliable pass-catcher. This season, Wilson will now have the challenge of earning a role for a head coach who didn’t draft him.

But the young wideout isn’t threatened by those new additions. Wilson told reporters at offseason workouts this past week he’s thoroughly enjoyed the receiver room at practice.

“It’s great. I love the guys,” Wilson said. “We’re very close-knit, and it’s been great so far.”

That includes second-round rookie Germie Bernard. Wilson made it clear to the media Thursday he is around to help the rookie if he needs him.

“Whatever he needs, he’s always welcome to reach out.

“I can give him any advice (he needs), and I’m always a resource to him.”

Steelers’ Roman Wilson Offers Support for Germie Bernard

Wilson isn’t all that much older or more experienced than the newest Steelers Day 2 wide receiver. In two NFL seasons, the 24-year-old has only played in 14 NFL games.

Wilson, who is about two and a half years older than Bernard, was a healthy scratch at the end of the 2025 campaign.

But some experience is more than none. If nothing else, Wilson could provide his perspective on his own recent college to NFL transition to Bernard.

It’s also noteworthy that Wilson offered a positive response to potentially helping Bernard. If the rookie develops well over the summer and earns playing time this fall, Wilson is the receiver who could lose opportunities.

But the third-year wideout appears to be putting the good of the team ahead of himself. That bodes well for the Steelers receiver room improving this fall.

In addition to Bernard, the Steelers picked wideout Kaden Wetjen in the 2026 NFL Draft. Wetjen, though, might make his biggest impact as a returner.

During NFL free agency, the Steelers acquired Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. DK Metcalf, Pittman and Bernard could be the team’s top three wideouts with Wilson as Pittsburgh’s WR4.

Will Wilson Finally Break Out for Steelers in 2026?

Wilson came into the NFL with a lot of promise for the Steelers. The team picked the Michigan wideout at No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But injuries during his rookie season prevented him from playing in every game except one. In that contest, Wilson played five offensive snaps.

Over 13 games during 2025, Wilson lined up for 253 offensive snaps. He had just 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that production also came at the end of blowouts.

Wilson’s low impact led to the Steelers adding veterans Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen in the middle of last season. When Thielen arrived, Wilson became a healthy scratch.

With Metcalf suspended at the end of the regular season, Wilson received another opportunity to play in Week 17. But he had no targets in that game while playing nine offensive snaps.

New head coach Mike McCarthy has spoken highly of Wilson this offseason. But the team adding several new wideouts is a clear indication the organization sees Wilson better suited as a depth receiver this fall.

An injury, though, could always lead to Wilson having another opportunity for more playing time. So although he’s not expected to start, his development will be one of the top storylines among the Steelers pass-catchers over the summer.