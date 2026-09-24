Steelers Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands Lions ‘Speedster’ WR & First-Round Pick

The drama involving Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., this time with a positive twist. Porter has been a consistent participant at the Steelers practice this week.

His status heading into Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals still remains uncertain after missing the first two games of the season. While it’s unknown whether Porter has been shutdown because of his back injury or comments about a contract extension, something needs to be resolved.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo pitches a blockbuster trade that sends Porter and his All-Pro teammate to Detroit in exchange for a new speedy WR weapon and a first-round draft pick.

Steelers Trade Sends Joey Porter Jr. & DK Metcalf to Detroit Lions for Jameson Williams & 1st-Round Draft Pick

Bryan DeArdo points out that the Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of time to make a decision on Joey Porter Jr. If the 26-year-old cornerback does not take the field on Sunday, despite being cleared and participating in practice, it might be time to look at some trade options.

DeArdo pitches that the Steelers send Porter, wide receiver DK Metcalf, and a fourth-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Jameson Williams and first-round pick.

“Let’s start with the Steelers getting their coveted first-round pick and the Lions getting Porter,” DeArdo wrote. “There’s also the layer of the Lions getting draft compensation from Pittsburgh after giving them a first-round pick (the Steelers would probably offer a lower draft pick since they are trading the better receiver, at least on paper). In this scenario, the Lions probably wouldn’t give the Steelers a draft pick since they would be taking on at least some of Metcalf’s sizable contract. ”

While throwing in Metcalf seems like a random piece, his contract takes up a sizable amount of the Steelers cap space. In 17 games with the Steelers, Metcalf has tallied 917 yards and six touchdowns. Numbers far below a WR making $33 million a year should be generating.

That first-round pick also sets up the Steelers with a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft to succeed Aaron Rodgers.

The benefit for the Lions in this scenario, is that they are in need of help with the secondary. They forfeited 71 points in their first two games and the two opposing QBs tallied 658 yards total.

Williams is also having a slow start to his fifth NFL season, so a new environment could cause for a breakout and turn him into a true WR1.

Joey Porter Jr. Rejected $27 Million Contract

Before Week 2 against the New England Patriots, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 102.5 WDVE (via Steelers Depot) that Porter rejected a contract extension that would have paid him slightly over $27 million for the 2026 season.

If true, Porter rejected a contract that would have made him the seventh-highest-paid corner in the league.

Steelers reporter Tracy Wolfson shares that the Steelers had officially cleared Porter of his back injury, so whether or not he plays on Sunday is up to his own discretion.

“The source told me they have nothing but respect for Porter and his family but it is still a long-standing tradition that the organization does not negotiate during the season,” Wolfson wrote on X last Sunday. “One other thing to note the Steelers are not actively shopping him and have not received any calls regarding him either.”