Steelers Unveil Positive Injury Update at Key Position Ahead of TNF

Hours ahead of a big game and trying to turn the page after trading Joey Porter Jr., the Pittsburgh Steelers released an updated injury report. And Thursday’s report announced by senior director of communications Burt Lauten offers some good and bad news for Pittsburgh.

Needing as many cornerback hands on deck as possible with Porter now in Dallas, Brandin Echols has been upgraded to have no injury designation for the game.

Echols has been dealing with a concussion that he suffered during the Steelers’ 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He was listed as “questionable” following being cleared from concussion protocol on Wednesday.

In his second season with the Steelers, Echols has two tackles in three games. He recorded 48 tackles with a forced fumble, fumble recovery and two interceptions last season. Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Echols spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2021.

With the Jets, Echols made 122 tackles and five picks in 19 starts across 57 games.

As far as the other end of the spectrum news wise, defensive lineman Yahya Black seems out of commission for Thursday Night Football. He was added to the injury report as “questionable” due to what’s being labeled as “personal” reasons.

The 24-year-old Big Ten product out of the University of Iowa is in the midst of his second NFL season following being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Black registered 28 combined tackles with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while playing in all 17 regular season games as a rookie with the Steelers.

Kickoff for a pivotal AFC North class tonight between the 2-1 Steelers at the 2-1 Browns in Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field.