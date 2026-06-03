Steelers Urged to Make Final Decision on Mason Rudolph’s Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their quarterback drama last month, officially re-signing Aaron Rodgers for what will be his final season in the NFL.

But the Steelers may still need one more move, with an NFL analyst suggesting the team cut ties with their longtime backup to clear the way for Drew Allar and Will Howard to develop. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested offseason trades for all 32 NFL teams, urging the Steelers to find a new home for Mason Rudolph before the season begins.

Steelers Finally Say Goodbye to Mason Rudolph

Moton noted that the Steelers suddenly have a crowded quarterback room, with Rodgers at the top and third-rounder pick Allar and Howard as backups. With Howard the presumed heir apparent, Moton suggested it could be time for the Steelers to trade Rudolph.

“Howard has become a mentee of Rodgers,” Moton wrote. “So it makes sense that he’s the No. 2 signal-caller on the depth chart while Allar works on the basics. Rudolph is the odd man out, though he should have a trade market with 19 career starts on his resume.”

Moton noted that Howard is getting the “first crack” at earning the No. 2 spot behind Rodgers, though the team is also building into Allar. He cited ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, who reported that the Steelers are working on his mechanics.

Rodgers made it clear when he re-signed that this would be his final NFL season, ending the uncertainty he faced in the last two seasons, when there was a long period before he officially signed with the Steelers. With a likely retooling ahead after Rodgers retires, the Steelers could gather some modest draft assets by trading Rudolph, even if it is a late-round pick swap.

Mason Rudolph’s Trade Value

Other NFL insiders believe Rudolph will find a new team before the start of the coming season. Pro Football Focus reporter Bradley Locker pegged Rudolph as the top trade candidate as training camps approached, noting that the team has too many quarterbacks on the roster right now.

“Pittsburgh finally addressed its overarching quarterback saga by re-signing Aaron Rodgers, but it now has another quandary to sort out with its remaining options,” Locker wrote. “Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh last season to operate as Rodgers’ backup. Despite the four-time MVP suffering a wrist injury that caused him to miss time, Rudolph didn’t fully capitalize.”

Locker noted that while Rudolph has his flaws, he is also a proven NFL starter and would be an asset to any team looking for a steady backup.

“The former third-round pick garnered only a 50.5 PFF passing grade, tossing three turnover-worthy plays with zero big-time throws in his only start against the Bears,” Locker wrote. “At the same time, Rudolph is a seasoned backup who can enter a game and at least be a manager. After the Steelers selected Drew Allar in the third round, it leaves the team with Rodgers, Allar, Rudolph and Will Howard in its quarterback room. It seems unlikely that all four will be retained, and Mike McCarthy very well may opt for a youth movement behind Rodgers.”