Steelers WR DK Metcalf Attempts to Calm Concerns About Undisclosed Injury

With the 2026 season opener just a few weeks away, the concern for players dealing with injuries continues to grow. And for the Pittsburgh Steelers, that concern is most evident when it comes to the availability of veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf.

DK Metcalf Says He Feels ‘Fine’

However, it now seems like Steelers fans might be able to stop staying up at night worrying about their team’s No. 1 receiver. Metcalf attempted to put any concerns fans may have at ease himself, providing a positive update about his health after practice on Tuesday.

Metcalf told reporters that he’s “fine” and then went a step beyond that one in particular, telling Brendan Howe of Steelers Now that he feels “100%” and should be ready to go when the regular season gets underway on Sept. 13.

Metcalf Injury Remains Unknown

But of course, nothing is for certain until he’s taking part in warmups and getting ready to play when the Steelers host the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1. And even though Metcalf may be optimistic about his progress, he still declined to go into detail about what he’s dealing with.

So with Metcalf’s injury still unknown and Aaron Rodgers unable to throw with his top target, there’s always a possibility the two-time Pro Bowler may need to shake off some rust whenever he does return to the field.

Metcalf Should Have an Easier Time Getting Open in 2026

Now flanked by Michael Pittman Jr. on the other side, which does offer a sense of security that didn’t exist last season, Metcalf is hoping to build off his 2025 season as he enters his second year in Pittsburgh.

In 15 games after being traded by the Seattle Seahawks, who would go onto win Super Bowl LX without him, Metcalf caught 59 passes for 850 yards and scored six touchdowns. All in all, Metcalf was a positive addition for the Steelers, but did endure his least productive season of his seven-year career by the numbers. His receptions and yardage totals were both career lows.

Unable to make a difference in the playoffs, Metcalf caught just two balls for 42 yards in the Steelers’ 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC’s Wild Card Round.

Still in his prime at 28 and with Pittman as a partner to draw away defenders to another threat in the offense, Metcalf could bounce back if healthy this fall. He did surpass 1,000 yards receiving in three of his six seasons in Seattle, including back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024. Through nine years in the NFL, Metcalf has made 497 catches while racking up 7,174 yards with 54 touchdowns.