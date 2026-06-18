Steelers Surprisingly Floated as Landing Spot for Ex-Pro Bowl Left Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be planning to flip 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu to left tackle.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski wrote that makes sense. But Sobleski isn’t sold that’s the best plan.

The BR analyst also mentioned 32-year-old Taylor Decker as a potential free agent target for the Steelers.

“The Steelers legitimately need to address left tackle since Broderick Jones’ status remains unclear due to a neck injury,” wrote Sobleski. “Troy Fautanu moving from the right to left side is the most logical step, though the signing of Taylor Decker should be considered as well.”

Decker spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. He made the Pro Bowl during Detroit’s 15-2 campaign in 2024.

This offseason, though, the Lions cut Decker after he requested to be released.

Could the Steelers Sign Taylor Decker?

Sobleski suggested Decker as a solution at left tackle when he named the position for the Steelers remaining offseason to-do list. It’s a remaining question for the team because of the health of Broderick Jones.

The 2023 first-round pick started 11 games at left tackle in 2025, but he suffered a serious neck injury in late November. His status for the 2026 campaign remains uncertain.

Decker would be an immediate plug-and-play option at left tackle.

Decker has dealt with some injuries in his early thirties, but he’s been a reliable left tackle for the past decade. The Lions selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He immediately started as a rookie in 2016. Over a decade in Detroit, he started all 140 of his contests.

Why the Steelers Won’t Sign Decker

Any move that makes the Steelers immediately better should be on the table for the organization. That’s the reality for a club with a 42-year-old starting quarterback.

But it’s not clear Decker will immediately make the Steelers better.

Decker is past his prime while Fautanu is just coming into his. Fautanu doesn’t have NFL regular season experience at left tackle, but he started at left tackle in college.

With a full offseason at left tackle, Fautanu should be able to successfully transition to the left side. That should leave the Steelers in good hands at the position even if Jones misses the beginning of the campaign.

With Fautanu at left tackle, this year’s first-round pick Max Iheanachor could start at right tackle. Former undrafted free agent Dylan Cook is also expected to compete for that role.

Cook was one of the replacements for Jones at left tackle at the end of last season. Cook played very well during that opportunity. At the very least, he will be a swing tackle entering the season.

The Steelers also have veteran tackle Jack Driscoll on the offseason roster.

Decker would probably crowd the room and prevent the Steelers from starting two of their own first-round picks at left and right tackle. That’s not the best solution for the team’s long-term plans.

Not to mention, the Steelers might not have the cap space for Decker. Spotrac projected the veteran left tackle to be worth more than $20 million per season.

Fans can’t completely rule out the Steelers pursuing Decker. But the chances of it happening appear to be very, very slim.