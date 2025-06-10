T.J. Watt Sends Strong Indirect Message to Steelers Amid Contract Talks: Report

A lot of NFL players today elect to do a “hold-in” at minicamp rather than not attend to avoid fines. But Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt will follow the “old school” method to try and land a new contract extension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that Watt will not be at the team’s mandatory minicamp. Those workouts will occur June 10-12.

The edge rusher is not showing up to the required workouts as he is set to enter a contract season in 2025.

“Steelers standout edge rusher T.J. Watt, also seeking a new contract, is not attending Pittsburgh’s mandatory minicamp, per source,” wrote Schefter on X.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport also reported Watt will not attend Pittsburgh’s minicamp.

Watt signed a four-year, $112 million extension with the Steelers entering the 2021 season. At that time, he had one year remaining on his current deal as he does this offseason.

With that extension, the Steelers made Watt the highest-paid defender on an average annual basis in NFL history.

The $28 million Watt will be paid in 2025 makes him the ninth-highest paid defender in 2025. Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett currently has the highest average annual salary for an NFL defender at $40 million per season.

Steelers’ T.J. Watt Seeking New Contract

Watt already landed an historic deal in his NFL career, but he should arguable receive another one.

Pittsburgh’s all-time leader in sacks with 108, no defender has led the NFL in sacks three different seasons as Watt has. He’s made seven consecutive Pro Bowls since the start of the 2018 season.

Over the last seven years, the edge rusher has made five All-Pro teams, including first-team All-Pro four times. In 2021, he won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award by tying the league’s sack record with 22.5.

Watt has also led the NFL in tackles for loss and forced fumbles each twice. He has a knack for recording those forced fumbles at key junctures of games too.

In 2024, Watt posted 11.5 sacks with 61 combined tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits. He led the NFL with six forced fumbles and also had four pass defenses with two fumble recoveries.

Behind that stat line, Watt made second-team All-Pro and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. In addition to winning that award in 2021, he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2020 and 2023 and was third in 2019.

Steelers Waited Too Long for Watt’s Next Deal?

Pittsburgh still has three months to agree to a new deal with their star edge rusher. The Steelers have plenty of cap space to get a contract signed too.

But a very strong argument can be made that the Steelers should have already extended Watt a new deal.

Having waited, the Steelers might now have to beat Cleveland’s contract with Garrett.

Before Garrett’s extension, which he signed in March, Houston Texans’ Danielle Hunter possessed the NFL’s highest annual salary at $35.5 million. Hunter is one of three defenders with an average annual salary between $34-$35.5 million

Garrett, though, beat all of them by at least $4.5 million per season.

It’s possible Watt is seeking to become the highest-paid defender in the league again. The Steelers would probably argue he is the best defender in the NFL, and his statistics have put him in that conversation for years.

This summer, it’s time Watt is paid as such again, and price tag has gone up since Garrett’s deal.