T.J. Watt’s Family News Emerges Before Steelers-Patriots Game

It was a quite an eventful weekend for Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt.

On Sunday, Watt starred in the season opener, registering two sacks and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. The pick was a highlight for the ages, as he intercepted a would-be swing pass at the line of scrimmage, fell down but then found his feet to then run for the end zone.

With the interception, Watt became the second player in NFL history to record 100 sacks and 10 interceptions in a career.

The day prior, Watt experienced a personal milestone. His wife, Dani, announced Watt is set to become a father for a second time.

Dani posted a reel of pregnancy photos on Instagram with the Steelers edge rusher and the couple’s first child, Blakely, on Saturday. She didn’t included a caption, but Dani was showing in the pictures. The post was also accompanied by the Brandon Lake song, “Gratitude.”

The Instagram post has received thousands of likes and congratulations comments.

While Dani posted the reel Saturday, sports websites began covering the story Monday and Tuesday.

Watt and the Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. They will visit the New England Patriots for Week 2 on Sunday, September 20.

Steelers’ T.J. Watt Expecting Second Child With Wife, Dani

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt’s wife, Dani, announced the family is expected a second child.

According to The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Hannah Kirby, Dani and T.J. began dating while at the University of Wisconsin. Dani played soccer for the Badgers from 2016-19.

The Steelers drafted Watt in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Dani also went pro in her sport but retired in 2023.

The couple got marriage in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in July 2022. Dani announced the birth of their daughter in March 2025. She posted maternity photos on Instagram months prior to Blakely’s birth as well.

The Watts appear to love children. Steelers Now’s Chris Ward reported the couple regularly visit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“As we move into our next chapter of life, parenthood, we are proud to step up for not only our child, but for children all over our community. Dani and I are humbled and excited to announce that we will be ambassadors for UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation over the next two years,” the Watts wrote in a joint statement on Instagram, via Ward. “As the Foundation embarks on their fundraising campaign, This Moment, we are honored to bring awareness to the future of pediatric healthcare.”

Watt Returns to Dominance in Week 1

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt made history during Week 1.

Watt didn’t play his usual amount of snaps during the team’s season opener. That could be the new normal for the now 31-year-old Watt.

But even with fewer opportunities, the 5-time All-Pro proved Sunday he is still going to make a significant impact.

Watt has had a knack for big plays throughout his career. He has led the NFL in sacks three times. During the 2021 campaign, he tied the NFL sack record with 22.5. Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 and has finished second for the award two other times.

In 2025, Watt had just seven sacks with 10 tackles for loss. Although he missed three games in December, those were his lowest totals (in a season where he played more than 10 games) since his rookie campaign.

But after Week 1, Watt appears poised for a bounce back campaign. Perhaps he has a little extra family inspiration.