Todd Monken Offers Free Advice for Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt Ahead of Matchup

Two weeks after dealing with his team being the butt of former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s joke, Todd Monken let out one of his own ahead of the latest installment of the rivalry. Knowing what he’s up against, especially for Cleveland’s offense to face Pittsburgh’s defense, Monken offered some free advice for the Steelers’ top defensive stars.

Todd Monken Thinks Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt Should Retire

Monken told both Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt to retire. Right before detailing how they are still effective and what kind of challenge they possess, Monken said he thinks it’s “about time they retire” during his weekly press conference.

However, and much to Monken’s chagrin, Heyward and Watt are instead preparing to wreck the game in Cleveland and to put a stop to the recent success the Browns have had offensively. With Deshaun Watson leading the charge, Cleveland has surpassed 20 points in each of their last two games, both victories, after only producing 10 in their season-opening loss in Jacksonville. And while Watson hasn’t been putting up monster numbers, he’s played mistake-free football and totaled 189 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Both Heyward and Watt Are Still Key Contributors for the Steelers

But Monken realizes the Steelers’ defense will be a tougher challenge. Pittsburgh has the seventh fewest yards allowed (917) and is coming off a division win thanks to a late defensive play. The Steelers have also squandered the 11th fewest points against. And Heyward and Watt have been at the center of the Steelers’ defensive success.

Heyward, now 37 and in his 16th NFL season, has recorded seven tackles, with three credited as solo, and four pass deflections through three games. Watt, who made history and was named the Defensive Player of the Week for his monster performance in Week 1, has nine combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and another pass deflected.

Career wise, Heyward owns a resume full of 803 tackles, 92 sacks, seven Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro honors. Watt, younger at 31, has been a Pro Bowler eight times, named a first-team All-Pro four times and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

And with their careers very much ongoing, it’s safe to say Monken will become even mote familiar with their games on Thursday night. With both teams 2-1, there’s a lot on the line before the weekend.