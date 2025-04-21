Steelers ‘Interested’ in Big NFL Draft Move: Report

Draft pundits have suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers are a prime candidate to move up the NFL draft board in the first round this spring to select a quarterback. But on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a Steelers trade back in the first round is much more likely.

Schefter included the Steelers on a list with seven other teams that are exploring trade back possibilities.

“The Steelers (No. 21) are among the teams interested in moving back from their first-round slot,” Schefter wrote. “That list also includes the Jaguars (5), Panthers (8), 49ers (11), Falcons (15), Seahawks (18), Buccaneers (19) and Vikings (24), who currently have four picks, the fewest any team.

“There has been, however, a lack of teams willing to trade up — at least so far.”

Drafting later than most of the other teams on Schefter’s list, the Steelers have fewer trade back options. General manager Omar Khan will have to find a 2024 playoff team that wants to move up the board to No. 21 in order to trade back in the first round.

The other possibility for the Steelers is to give up No. 21 overall for a non-playoff team’s early second-round choice (among other draft picks). Of course, in that situation, the Steelers very likely won’t make a selection on Day 1.

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 24.

Why a Steelers Trade Back Scenario Is Growing More Likely

If the 2025 season started today, Mason Rudolph would be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback. While some in Steelers Nation have called for the organization to move forward with him as the starter rather than sign Aaron Rodgers, entering 2025 with Rudolph as the team’s projected starter is not at all ideal.

So, in all likelihood, what the Steelers do with their 2025 first-round pick will have everything to do with the team’s future plan behind center.

If a first-round graded quarterback they like becomes available, via a trade up or at No. 21 overall, the Steelers will likely draft him. If not, the Steelers could move back to acquire more draft capital.

Khan sent the team’s 2025 second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. So, a move back would recoup some of that lost capital.

“There has been speculation about whether Pittsburgh would trade up to secure a quarterback, and remember, it already has traded its second-round pick to Seattle for wide receiver DK Metcalf, leaving the franchise short-handed heading into the draft’s early rounds. This makes it more likely the Steelers will trade back in the draft, not up,” wrote Schefter.

Steelers Facing Complicated Situation Without Second-Round Pick

The Steelers are in a bit of a difficult draft spot for a couple reasons. The first is the wide-ranging projections on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Schefter reported the Steelers “are preparing in case they have the option to draft Sanders.” To do that, the Steelers must hold onto the No. 21 overall selection.

Mike Tomlin’s team could increase its chances of landing Sanders with a trade up. But the second problem the Steelers face is no second-round pick. Without an early Day 2 selection, they could have limited options to move up the board.

Sanders also could go as high as No. 3 to the New York Giants.

But even if Sanders is gone by No. 21 overall, the Steelers not having a second-round pick is going to impact the team’s draft decision.

“If they pass on a quarterback, they very well might not have another chance to get one until Round 3,” Schefter wrote. “It accentuates the pressure on this pick.”

A trade back would alleviate some of that pressure. After a move back, the Steelers would have more picks to play with, potentially one of which they could spend on a quarterback.