Steelers 2nd-Year Starter Calls for Changes After Patriots Loss

There is plenty of blame to go around for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team lost 20-3 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Head coach Mike McCarthy blamed himself for the poor offensive output and called for a smaller, seemingly less complicated game plan.

McCarthy, though, stopped short of stating the unit needed personnel changes.

While speaking to reporters after the defeat Sunday, Steelers left tackle Troy Fautanu didn’t get specific about whether the offense needs alterations to its game plan or a different starting lineup. But Fautanu made clear something has to be different before Week 3.

“Obviously, you have to go back and watch the film. Then, something has to change,” the left tackle said. “I don’t know whether that’s we aren’t working hard enough as an offense. Or we’re not working hard enough as an o-line or just not connecting well with each other.

“Something’s gotta change.”

The Steelers offensive line allowed four sacks against quarterback Aaron Rodgers versus the Patriots. On those sacks, New England caused two fumbles, one of which the Patriots recovered and returned for a touchdown.

New England also registered seven quarterback hits and held Steelers running backs to 81 rushing yards. In Week 1, the Steelers had a league-low 58 rushing yards.

Steelers Offensive Line Struggles in Week 2

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Troy Fautanu called for offensive changes after losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Steelers offensive line is quickly become a major storyline for the team. Pittsburgh has drafted three offensive linemen in the first round over the past four drafts — Fautanu, Broderick Jones and Max Iheanachor. The team’s starting center, Zach Frazier, was a second-round pick.

Yet, the unit doesn’t look any better than it did before the significant draft investments. On Sunday, it was arguably the team’s worst offensive line performance in years.

The unit does have four starters in positions where they weren’t last season. That includes Fautanu, who flipped from right tackle to the left side this offseason.

Fautanu started at left tackle in college, so pundits expected him to hit the ground running this season. Furthermore, the Steelers moved guard Mason McCormick from right to left so he could stay next to Fautanu. That was supposed to create chemistry on Rodgers’ blind side.

In December, it appeared the Steelers found a diamond in the rough with former undrafted free agent Dylan Cook. But moving him to right tackle hasn’t gone well through two games.

The unit appears to be a mess, especially with McCarthy’s offensive philosophy. McCarthy wants the Steelers to run the ball and take shots downfield. The team’s offense could do either with the performance of it’s offensive line versus the Patriots.