Steelers Get Final Answers on Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. for Falcons Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have less than seven days remaining to prepare for their Week 1 opponent — the Atlanta Falcons. On Monday, the Steelers learned who will be behind center in that contest for the Falcons.

First-year Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the morning of Labor Day the Falcons will start veteran Tua Tagovailoa. Cooper Rush will be his backup with third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. inactive.

“Really really proud of those guys,” Stefanski said to reporters, via D. Orlando Ledbetter, Monday when he revealed Tagovailoa would official start. “I think those guys have worked like crazy all offseason, and they’ve pushed each other, supported each other. That’s what we’ll do for [Tagovailoa]. We’ll continue to support him and understand that this is a collective group that is constantly looking to help each other.

“Really enjoy that group. Proud of them for what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished.”

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa this offseason in a similar fashion that the Steelers did with Russell Wilson two years ago. Tagovailoa agreed to join Atlanta on a 1-year, $1.215 million contract because the Miami Dolphins are paying him $54 million this season.

Tagovailoa competed with Penix for the starting job during training camp. A former top 10 pick, Penix suffered a partially torn ACL and underwent season-ending surgery in November 2025.

Falcons Name QB Tua Tagovailoa Week 1 Starter

Getty Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start in Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Falcons were the last NFL team to name a starting quarterback for the 2026 season opener. That could potentially put the Steelers at a disadvantage because of the lack of time to prepare for Tagovailoa.

However, the veteran has been the front runner to start in Atlanta to begin the season for most of the offseason. Tagovailoa likely wouldn’t have signed with the Falcons if he didn’t have a strong chance to earn the starting role.

Penix also isn’t quite healthy yet. Stefanski confirmed that with the plan to make Penix inactive for Week 1.

Like the Steelers, the Falcons will begin the 2026 regular season with four quarterbacks on the active roster. The organization also has 22-year-old Jack Strand as an option.

Of all Atlanta’s quarterbacks in the preseason, Strand arguably looked the best. Similarly, Rush also played well while Tagovailoa really struggled with the first-team offense. Penix didn’t receive any snaps during the exhibition campaign.

On September 13, the Steelers will face the Falcons during Week 1 for the third time since the 2010 opener. The Steelers defeated the Falcons in Week 1 of the 2010 season and Week 1 of 2024.

Tagovailoa’s Career Record versus the Steelers

Getty Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 1-1 in his career against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins was on the rocks for a long time. The Steelers officially ended it, though, with a decisive victory versus Tagovailoa and the Dolphins last December.

In Week 15 on Monday Night Football last season, the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 28-15. Pittsburgh held a 28-3 advantage before Tagovailoa threw two touchdowns in garbage time.

That was Tagovailoa’s last start in Miami. The team released the quarterback this past offseason.

Tagovailoa started only one other game versus the Steelers in his Dolphins tenure. That was a Miami victory on Sunday Night Football in 2022, which was Kenny Pickett’s first career start.

The Steelers will take a 16-2-1 series edge against the Falcons into the season opener Sunday. Pittsburgh has defeated Atlanta in five consecutive contests.

Michael Vick led the Falcons to their most recent win versus the Steelers in October 2006.