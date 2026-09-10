Steelers Get Potential Week 1 Twist From Tua Tagovailoa, Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Week 1 opponent — the Atlanta Falcons — were the last NFL team to name a quarterback starter this summer. But another change behind center could be coming for the Falcons before the season opener.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have aggravated a lower back injury during practice Thursday.

“Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer discomfort during individual throwing drills Thursday and briefly went to the ground,” wrote Kendall. “Tagovailoa missed the first week of training camp due to lower back spasms.”

On Monday, Falcons first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski named Taogvailoa the team’s starter. Stefanski also told reporters Michael Penix Jr. would be inactive for the season opener.

Barring a change of heart with Penix, if Tagovailoa can’t play because of a back injury, the Falcons will have to turn to Cooper Rush or Jack Strand behind center.

“Rush was the designated backup as of Monday, according to Stefanski, so Strand would back him up,” wrote SI on Falcons’ Garrett Chapman. “Not the start you want to see for the oft-injured Falcons QBs.”

Looks like it could end up being between Cooper Rush and Jack Strand on Sunday. Rush was the designated backup as of Monday, according to Stefanski, so Strand would back him up.Not the start you want to see for the oft-injured Falcons QBs https://t.co/c8FOdhkO0s— Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) September 10, 2026

The Steelers will host the Falcons in Week 1 on Sunday, September 13. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium.