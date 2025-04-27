Steelers Make History in Undrafted Free Agent Market: Report

Outside of one running back, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t address skilled position players on offense during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers also didn’t select an offensive lineman.

But the team spent a record amount of money immediately after the draft on a player who could contribute in the passing game and to the team’s offensive front.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night that the Steelers signed undrafted South Alabama tight end DJ Thomas-Jones. The deal he agreed to includes a $30,000 signing bonus.

That is the largest signing bonus the Steelers have included in a deal for a non-quarterback undrafted free agent in history.

Last season for South Alabama, Thomas-Jones caught 22 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He had 69 receptions, 610 receiving yards and 11 scores in three seasons with the Jaguars.

Steelers Sign Undrafted TE DJ Thomas-Jones

Thomas-Jones is officially listed as a tight end, and he could replace veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt on Pittsburgh’s roster.

Officially, the Steelers have Thomas-Jones listed as a fullback on their undrafted free agents list. PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh argued the team might see Thomas-Jones more as a hybrid player.

“Thomas-Jones joins the Steelers as their fullback for the offseason after they failed to add one in free agency. They pursued All-Pro Kyle Juszczyk after he was released, but he chose to sign back with the San Francisco 49ers,” wrote Farabaugh.

“Thomas-Jones ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at his pro day after measuring 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. With MyCole Pruitt still a free agent, Thomas-Jones will plop into his role and compete with Connor Heyward and Donald Parham for bottom-of-the-roster snaps.”

Thomas-Jones began his college career at Ole Miss. He appeared in six games during the 2020 season and then transfer to South Alabama after 2021.

At South Alabama, Thomas-Jones played immediately and eventually developed into a starter.

In addition to his receiving totals, Thomas-Jones had one carry in his Jaguars career. The team began using him as a fullback during his sophomore season.

His best statistical season came in 2023 when he had 27 catches for 235 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. Thomas-Jones had a season-high five receptions for 59 yards versus Texas State last season.

Steelers Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

The hybrid tight end and fullback was one of seven undrafted free agents the Steelers signed after the 2025 NFL Draft.

As a more traditional tight end, the team signed South Dakota’s J.J. Galbreath.

Pittsburgh also added three other undrafted free agents to their offense — wide receivers Roc Taylor from Memphis and Ke’Shawn Williams from Indiana, along with Minnesota-Duluth offensive guard Aiden Williams.

On defense, the Steelers signed Iowa safety Sebastian Castro. Last but not least, the team also added undrafted Pitt kicker Ben Sauls.

Castro will join several of his Hawkeyes teammates in Pittsburgh. The Steelers drafted Iowa running back Kalen Johnson in the third round and defensive tackle Yahya Black in the fifth round.

Last year, the Steelers also selected Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee during the sixth round.

With Sauls, the Steelers are adding a kicker familiar with the tough conditions of kicking at Acrisure Stadium. Sauls made 81.25% of his field goals at Pitt and finished as a Lou Groza semifinalist, which is an award given annually to college football’s best kicker.