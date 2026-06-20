Steelers Rookies Often ‘Source of Frustration’ in 1 Clear Way: Analyst

Time will tell how different the Pittsburgh Steelers might be under new head coach Mike McCarthy. But at least early in the McCarthy era, the Steelers are still falling short in one area where they often did under Mike Tomlin — undrafted free agency.

The Steelers had just six undrafted free agents this spring. Two of them didn’t survive with the team until training camp.

On Saturday, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora voiced his discontent for Pittsburgh’s inability to find impact undrafted free agents.

“Pittsburgh’s lackluster UDFA groups continue to be a source of frustration,” wrote Kozora. “It won’t doom the Steelers’ chances to compete, and in fairness, the roster has gotten better in other ways. But the franchise should be competitive in every part of roster building.

“Pittsburgh falls short here.”

This spring, McCarthy and the Steelers have already cut tight end Chamon Metayer and inside linebacker Daylan Carnell. A third 2026 undrafted free agent, kicker Laith Marjan, appears to have an extremely slim path to a roster spot.

Barring a Chris Boswell injury, Marjan has no chance to make the roster.

Pittsburgh’s other three undrafted free agents this year were cornerback Devan Boykin, defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. and tight end Lake McRee.