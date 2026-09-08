Former Steelers Starting WR Signs With NFC Foe: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson is heading back to where he was the entire offseason and preseason.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Jefferson planned to sign with the Washington Commanders practice squad. Jefferson originally joined Washington on March 13 but was part of the team’s roster cuts on August 30.

“Veteran receiver Van Jefferson is signing back with the Washington Commanders via practice squad, per sources,” wrote Fowler.

“The six-year vet, released by Washington Aug. 30, has 166 career receptions.”

Jefferson has played for four different NFL teams in his career. In one season with the Steelers during 2024, Jefferson started 12 contests, posting 24 receptions. He also had 276 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Jefferson played for the Tennessee Titans.

Van Jefferson Rejoins Commanders on Practice Squad: Report

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson re-joined the Washington Commanders on Monday.

Jefferson spent parts of four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s played just two other campaigns in the league — one for Pittsburgh and another for the Tennessee Titans.

Besides one season with the Rams when he started all 17 games — the 2021 campaign — 12 starts in Pittsburgh two years ago is Jefferson’s highest total for one season.

Jefferson, though, didn’t excel at making plays downfield with the Steelers. Instead, quarterback Russell Wilson and Justin Fields targeted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III more often than not for deep passes.

Meanwhile, Jefferson averaged 11.5 yards per catch in 2024, which is the second-lowest average of his career. Jefferson also blocked a lot in the run game.

After one season, the Steelers didn’t bring back Jefferson. Austin took his starting role last fall, and the Steelers also utilized veterans such as Scotty Miller, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen to replace Jefferson. Valdes-Scantling and Thielen were each midseason additions.

In Washington, Jefferson will provide depth for a Commanders receiving corps that has some lingering concerns. The Commanders have veterans Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs set to start, but who contributes significantly behind them remains uncertain.

Steelers Revamped Wide Receiver Corps

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts over the offseason.

Since Jefferson left Pittsburgh about a year and a half ago, the Steelers have completely transformed their receiver room.

In addition to Jefferson, Austin and Pickens are gone. To replace them, the Steelers have acquired DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in trades early in free agency each of the past two years. Metcalf will be the team’s top receiver again while Pittman is in Jefferson’s old role as WR2.

The Steelers continue to have high hopes for Roman Wilson, who was a rookie but barely played in 2024 when Jefferson was on the team. This past offseason, the Steelers also selected Germie Bernard in the second round. Then on Day 3, the team added Kaden Wetjen.

Those receivers are upgrades over Jefferson, who has just one 400-yard season in his career. Under new offensive play-caller Mike McCarthy as well, the Steelers passing offense has the potential to be a lot more explosive.

Jefferson registered 29 catches, 350 receiving yards and a touchdown last season with the Titans. He has posted 166 receptions, 2,226 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 94 career games.