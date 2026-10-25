Why Was Bryce Young Benched? Panthers Turn to Ex-Steelers QB

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett got a chance for some mop-up duties on Sunday after the Carolina Panthers benched starting quarterback Bryce Young.

Young struggled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading to his team to yank him in the second half in favor of the well-traveled Pickett. While the former Steelers quarterback may not have much chance for a long-term job, Sunday’s appearance could help him raise his profile.

Kenny Pickett Makes Third Appearance This Season

As NBC Sports noted, the Panthers pulled Young with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Buccaneers leading 43-6. The former Steelers starter immediately led his team on a garbage-time touchdown drive, the report noted, while Young went to the bench after his worst game of the season. The Panthers quarterback threw an interception and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

“This was by far Young’s worst game of what had so far been a legitimate breakout campaign, as he short-circuited one drive after another and set up Bucs short fields with turnovers,” the report noted. “The fumble-six was the most costly mistake, but Young’s second interception was probably his worst throw. He was fooled by the coverage under pressure and threw the ball right to Tykee Smith.”

Pickett has made two other appearances this season, attempting just one pass, which was incomplete. Pickett started 24 games in his first two NFL seasons with the Steelers, but has mostly served as a backup since then, appearing in 13 games with three starts.

Steelers Could Have More Quarterback Changes

The Steelers could be headed to some quarterback changes of their own, with rumors that veteran Mason Rudolph could be hitting the trade block in the coming weeks. Reporter Kristopher Kline of FanSided predicted that Rudolph could be headed to the team that just demolished Pickett adn the Panthers, suggesting he could head to the Buccaneers for a sixth-round pick.

“Rudolph is a rental and there’s far less perceived upside, but he’s also a better immediate stopgap,” Kline wrote. “The Bucs can still win the division, so let’s call it a sixth-round pick and phone it in.”

Kline noted that Rudolph doesn’t hold as much value for the Steelers, who have Aaron Rodgers entrenched as starter and two young quarterbacks — Drew Allard and Will Howard — as developmental projects.

“Rudolph has earned his keep in Pittsburgh over the years, but he doesn’t serve much purpose on this Steelers team,” added Kline. “Trading him for even marginal value is a win.”