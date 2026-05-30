Steelers QB Coach Sends Strong Message on Drew Allar Competing With Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers are juggling four quarterbacks needing snaps this offseason. The team’s top two signal-callers, Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, require spring opportunities to prepare for their expected starting and QB2 roles. Meanwhile, Will Howard and Drew Allar need their repetitions largely for the same reason — their long-term development.

Creating those opportunities for two different inexperienced signal-callers with two other quarterbacks also on the roster is challenging. Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, though, sees a lot of value in having both Howard and Allar on the roster at the same time.

“I think it’s really good. I think it’s really positive to have two young guys together,” Arth told reporters this week. “Obviously, they’re at a little bit different stages and different players, but two guys who are going to be very competitive with one another.

“They get along well. They’re both great, great people — smart players — but they’re ultra-competitive. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t.

“I’m very excited to see how that plays out as we get into training camp and get into the preseason, just how the two of them bring out the best in each other.”

Arth concluded by arguing that developing both Howard and Allar simultaneously helps, not hurts, the Steelers.

“It’s certainly a challenge,” added Arth. “But I think it probably benefits us more than it challenges us.”

Steelers’ Tom Arth Addresses Will Howard, Drew Allar at Offseason Workouts

It’s not unusual to have four quarterbacks on an offseason roster. A lot of NFL teams are in that situation every summer.

But the Steelers quarterback room is a bit unique this offseason because all four require opportunities for various reasons. The two that are most similar, though, are Howard and Allar.

Neither has played a down in the league. The Steelers would love either to develop into a long-term franchise quarterback.

Arth and the Pittsburgh coaching staff is trying to develop Howard and Allar while preparing Rodgers and Rudolph to be ready for the regular season.

Fortunately, the two young signal-callers aren’t the only ones supporting each other in the Steelers quarterback room.

“They’re able to help each other, number one, first and foremost,” added Arth. “Aaron is incredible with the entire group, especially Will and Drew as young players. But even Mason has had an incredible career. He’s played almost a decade of football. That’s pretty rare and pretty special, so he has some great experiences.

“Those guys have an opportunity to learn from him, as well.”

Arth’s Unique Perspective of Mike McCarthy’s Offense

The Steelers quarterbacks coach can provide a very unusual point of view for the team’s signal-callers this offseason.

Arth was once a quarterback in Mike McCarthy’s offense with the Green Bay Packers 20 years ago. Arth went on to become a college head coach at smaller schools such as his alma mater, John Carroll, and Akron. Steelers.com’s Brian Batko wrote this week that Arth recruited Allar and Howard out of high school at Akron.

Now, he’s directly responsible for each of their early NFL success.

If Howard looks good enough in the preseason, he could become the team’s primary backup behind Rodgers this fall. That would give the Steelers the option to keep their two young signal-callers without also needing Rudolph.

Allar doesn’t figure to be a factor as a rookie. But it’s also easier to move on from Rudolph if Allar seems prepared enough to be the QB3.

That is dependent on Howard and Allar continuing to push each other and show vital improvement over the summer before the regular season.