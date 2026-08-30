Steelers’ Will Howard Shares 1-Word Instagram Post Hours Before Roster Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers have created the expectation quarterback Will Howard will make the team’s initial 53-man roster Sunday. With a social media post, though, the signal-caller might have created a little intrigue to the Steelers roster decision coming in a few hours.

Howard posted a series of photos of himself from the 2026 preseason and training camp on Instagram. The quarterback included one word as a caption.

“Grateful,” wrote Howard.

The caption also included an emoji character sitting in a zen position.

It’s easy to assume Howard is grateful because he is about to make the Steelers 53-man roster. However, there were social media users arguing the quarterback was saying goodbye and was expressing his “gratitude” for his first NFL opportunity.

The Steelers had four quarterbacks on their 90-man roster this summer. In addition to Howard, the team also had Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Drew Allar.

Rodgers is obviously a lock to make the roster as the team’s incumbent starter. Allar is guaranteed to be on the team as a third-round rookie.

The question during training camp and the preseason was whether Rudolph or Howard would make the team. The Steelers, though, have also regularly touted the idea that they could keep all four quarterbacks.

The NFL’s roster cut deadline is 6 pm ET Sunday. All teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players by that deadline.