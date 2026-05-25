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Mike McCarthy Delivers Strong Message on Will Howard After Aaron Rodgers Returns

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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy shared how Will Howard has performed at the first week of offseason workouts.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With quality backup Mason Rudolph and third-round rookie Drew Allar also in the Steelers quarterback room, it’s unclear how Will Howard fits into Pittsburgh’s plan behind center.

But at least through the first week of offseason workouts, the team appears to be giving Howard every opportunity to show what he can do. And by all accounts, he’s taking advantage of the chance.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy spoke very positively of Howard once again during his last press conference. Specifically, McCarthy shared how well the second-year quarterback has performed at practice.

“Our first meetings, just sitting there talking football, and just coaching quarterbacks for a long time, you know the questions to ask, the tempo and the pace, the jumping in and out of conversation,” said McCarthy. “He’s got excellent wiring.

“[Howard’s] a lot more athletic than I realized in his lower half, so he’s doing a heck of a job. He’s having a really good offseason.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Mike McCarthy Delivers Strong Message on Will Howard After Aaron Rodgers Returns

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