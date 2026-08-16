Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Singles Out Will Howard in Preseason Opener Analysis

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw a lot of positivity behind center in the team’s preseason opener Thursday. But was second-year quarterback Will Howard the best of the bunch?

It’s a stretch to claim head coach Mike McCarthy suggested that in his Saturday response about the team’s signal-callers. But Howard was the only quarterback in the head coach’s Saturday press conference that he mentioned by name.

“So much of preseason football is No. 1, particularly the young guys that get out there, they’re assignment strong but you also, as a quarterback, you got to know how to react when the guy doesn’t run the right route,” said McCarthy. “Will [Howard] had one, and I thought he did a good job getting on to the second receiver and trying to get to the check down.

“So, those are all positive little things.”

Howard finished his NFL preseason debut going 7-for-9 with 86 yards. His longest completion was a 22-yard pass to tight end Robert Tonyan.