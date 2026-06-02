Steelers’ Will Howard Reacts to Myles Garrett Blockbuster Trade

The Cleveland Browns sent shockwaves around the NFL with their trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1. In return, the Browns received a star in Jared Verse and a number of high draft picks. But that’s just fine with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard.

That’s because, at the end of the day, the Steelers will no longer have to deal with Garrett twice per season.

“Not bad for us. We don’t have to play that beast (Garrett) twice every year,” said Howard at a golf event Monday, via 93.7 The Fan. “I mean, they’re bringing in a great player in Jared Verse. So, it’s going to create more challenges.

“But, just looking at it, yeah, it will be nice not to play that dude twice a year.”

Garrett has made first-team All-Pro in five of the past six seasons. Over the last three years, he’s won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award twice as well.

Garrett is also coming off his best season in which he broke the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23.

Will Howard, Steelers Won’t See Myles Garrett Twice Per Season Anymore

It’s hard imagining the 24-year-old quarterback sharing a better reaction to the Garrett trade. It came across as genuine, as he was very complimentary of the 2-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Yet, Howard didn’t slight Cleveland’s newest pass rusher. That’s the last thing the quarterback would want to do — give any bulletin board material to the newest star in the Steelers-Browns rivalry.

Verse is a 2-time Pro Bowler and Defensive Rookie of the Year winner. In 2025, he had 7.5 sacks with 11 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits. Verse’s age is also closer to the other players the Browns are amassing on defense.

But he’s no Garrett and likely never will be. Garrett is a true generational player who has really only been matched by Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt during his career. The past two seasons, though, Garrett has edge himself ahead of the Steelers pass rusher with Watt appearing to show some age.

In 2026, the Steelers won’t face Garrett unless they see the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Garrett’s History Against Steelers

In 16 games against the Steelers during his Cleveland tenure, Garrett recorded 13 sacks. He also had 14 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

Garrett, though, was a bit hot and cold versus Pittsburgh. In 2025, Garrett had zero sacks with three combined tackles in two games against the Steelers. During 2024, Garrett posted four sacks with six quarterback hits, forced fumble and fumble recovery against Pittsburgh.

Garrett had three of those sacks in Cleveland’s 2024 victory over the black and gold.

For how good Garrett is, the Steelers put together some quality game plans to slow down the former Browns edge rusher. But there isn’t a world where Howard and the Steelers would prefer not to face him.