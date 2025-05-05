Steelers’ Will Howard Turns Heads After NFL Draft Weekend Playbook Request

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard conveyed on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft how excited he was to be going to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then the next day, he showed his excitement with a request.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Devin Jackson reported on April 30 that Howard waited one day into his Steelers tenure before asking quarterbacks coach Tom Arth for the team’s offensive playbook. According to Howard’s mother, the quarterback wanted an early jump on studying the team’s plays.

It left Arth impressed.

“[Arth] wrote [Will] back and said, ‘Hey, we were going to give you the weekend off, but this is why we drafted you, because it’s the kind of worker you are,’” said the quarterback’s mother, Maureen Howard.

When the story reached social media over the first weekend of May, it also left Steelers fans on X impressed.

“Like I said, he’s going to be the starter, and he’s gonna be elite as well. Just watch,” wrote on X user.

“I love having players on a roster that know what winning at high levels feels like and even if he doesn’t win the job having a guy that wants to win on the roster is huge,” wrote another user. “Attitude matters.”

Steelers fans were already pretty excited about the team drafting Howard. It reached a fever pitch for some fans after they learned about his playbook request.

“Will Howard will without a doubt be the greatest 6th round QB of all time,” wrote a Steelers fan.

As the No. 199 overall pick in 2000, Tom Brady currently holds that title.

“I had him as my number 2 QB on the draft boards only behind Jaxson Dart … but maybe he should have been number 1,” tweeted another Steelers fan.

Ohio State Fans Express Displeasure Browns Drafted Shedeur Sanders Instead of Will Howard

Some Ohio State fans responded to Howard’s early playbook request as well on X. Although it was unclear if the Buckeyes fans also support the Cleveland Browns, they appeared frustrated the Browns picked other quarterbacks instead of Howard.

“Hey Browns fans, at least Dillon Gabriel is making tik ticks with his lady and Shedeur is walking up a hill,” tweeted a Buckeyes fan.

“Howard played in a much more Pro Style Offense (Kevin Stefansi type),” wrote another Browns fan. “Had options to call audibles at the LOS, played well under center, and is a proven leader.

“I’d take him 10 times out of 10 vs. either of the Browns picks.”

“Picking Dillon Gabriel over Will Howard or Shedeur Sanders shows why the Browns are the worst sports organization in all of sports history,” wrote another X user.

Howard’s Mother Delivers Message on QB

As exciting as adding Howard is for the Steelers, it’s important to keep in mind 184 prospects went off the draft board before him. There’s a reason for that.

NFL draft analysts question Howard’s arm strength. The prospect also only emerged as a star at Ohio State with all the top offensive talent around him.

For Howard to become even a steady backup in the NFL, he’s going to have to develop. But the quarterback’s mother told Jackson that he is ready to put the work in for that to happen.

“No one will outwork [Will],” Maureen said. “I can guarantee you that he’ll give it everything he has.”

At Ohio State last season, Howard posted 4,010 passing yards with 35 touchdowns. He also registered a 73% completion percentage while averaging 9.5 yards per attempt.

Howard led the Buckeyes to a 14-2 record and national championship title.

In four seasons with Kansas State prior to 2024, Howard recorded 5,786 passing yards and 48 touchdowns in 34 games. He also had a 58.8% completion percentage and averaged 7.4 yards per pass.