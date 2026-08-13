Steelers’ Will Howard Put on Notice Ahead of NFL Preseason Debut

The NFL preseason might not mean much to a lot of veterans such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But the 2026 exhibition campaign is going to mean a lot to other Pittsburgh Steelers players, including another signal-caller on the roster — Will Howard.

Hours before the team’s Thursday preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, Fansided’s Still Curtain’s Ryan Pawloski named four players who face “make or break” preseasons. Howard made the list of four players.

“Fans will not like the idea of Will Howard potentially getting the axe after the preseason, but it could happen,” wrote Pawloski.

“Mason Rudolph is the reliable backup they want behind Aaron Rodgers, but Will Howard could change that tune. His time at training camp has left more to be desired, but he has more opportunity in front of him. A strong preseason could force his name back into the conversation.”

Howard will be one of the most-watched Steelers players this preseason. He faces the pressure to emerge in a crowded quarterback room. But also, he will be making his NFL debut versus the Packers.

Last August, Howard missed the entire preseason with a hand injury. The second-year signal-caller then didn’t play in the 2025 regular season.

In Week 1 of the preseason, the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers at 7 pm ET Thursday on NFL Network.

Could Will Howard Be Steelers QB2?

Pawloski’s suggestion that Howard could earn the backup quarterback job behind Aaron Rodgers isn’t unrealistic. Crazier things have happened.

Entering the 2026 preseason, though, things don’t appear to be heading in that direction.

New Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has been very complimentary of Rudolph throughout the offseason and training camp. Steelers quarterback coach Tom Arth also sang Mason Rudolph’s praises while speaking to TribLive.com’s Tim Benz this week.

“He’s been so receptive and really diligent in the way that he’s worked at everything we’ve asked of him,” Arth told Benz. “He’s playing as well as I’ve seen him play.”

Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi rightfully noted that Arth really hasn’t spent much time with Rudolph. Arth is only entering his second season in Pittsburgh with Rudolph on the roster.

In 2025, Rudolph lost his only start while averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt.

But the fact remains the Steelers coaching staff appears to really like what they’ve seen from Rudolph this summer. That makes it difficult to imagine Howard moving ahead of the veteran on the depth chart.

Howard could give the team something to think about, though, if he plays extremely well in the preseason.

Could the Steelers Keep 4 Quarterbacks?

While Howard could possibly still move ahead of Rudolph on the depth chart, more than likely, his best-case scenario is for the team to keep four quarterbacks.

That’s not typical in the NFL. But the Steelers haven’t ruled out the possibility for them to begin 2026.

At the start of training camp, both McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan left the door open on the potential to have four quarterbacks. On August 9, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac referred to the idea as a “growing possibility.”

For it to keep growing, though, Howard will have to play well in the preseason. That’s why the exhibition campaign is a “make or break” scenario for the young signal-caller.

Whether it’s three or four quarterbacks on the Steelers’ roster, Howard can’t earn a spot without strong performances over the next three weeks.