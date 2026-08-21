Steelers Insider Floats Potential Trade Destination for QB Will Howard

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to suggest quarterback Mason Rudolph has already earned a spot on the team’s roster. The Steelers could still keep four quarterbacks, but if Rudolph is on the team, that’s not great news for Will Howard.

Unless the Steelers do retain four signal-callers, there won’t be room for Howard on the roster. If that’s the case, perhaps the Miami Dolphins could be a suitor for the young quarterback.

This week, PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh named the Miami Dolphins a potential landing spot for Howard.

“Farabaugh thinks the Dolphins are a team to watch in the backup QB market,” wrote 93.7 The Fan’s Donny Football. “He said they could be interested in Mason Rudolph AND Will Howard.

“Miami’s current backup is Quinn Ewers.”

.@FarabaughFB thinks the Dolphins are a team to watch in the backup QB market. He said they could be interested in Mason Rudolph AND Will Howard. Miami's current backup is Quinn Ewers. https://t.co/CnjPfpXLDN — Donny Football (@DonChed54) August 20, 2026

Howard made his NFL preseason debut last Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. He completed 7 of 9 passes for 86 yards.