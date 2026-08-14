Steelers’ Will Howard Gets Brutally Honest on TE Robert Tonyan

One of the more underrated position battles for the Pittsburgh Steelers this month is potentially the last tight end spot on the roster. Veterans Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are back, but it’s unclear who will be the team’s third option at tight end.

A favorite for the role, though, may have emerged in Thursday’s preseason opener.

Veteran tight end Robert Tonyan finished tied for the Steelers lead with four receptions. He also had 61 yards, including 22 on one reception from second-year quarterback Will Howard.

After Thursday’s game, the signal-caller voiced his bode of confidence in Tonyan having a roster spot in Pittsburgh while taking a slight shot at one of the tight end’s former teams.

“I think Bobby [Tonyan] is a hell of a football player, man. It’s crazy that Green Bay let him walk,” Howard told reporters Thursday night. “But I’m thankful that he’s here because he can still play like he did in 2020 with Aaron [Rodgers] and 2021. He’s a great piece to have around here.

“Obviously, we already have Pat [Freiermuth] and Darnell [Washington], but to have a third guy like that in the room is huge. He kind of turned into my go-to guy tonight, which was great.”

Tonyan made three consecutive catches on Pittsburgh’s first touchdown drive of the night. His 22-yard reception set up the Steelers at the Green Bay Packers 1-yard line.

All four of Tonyan’s catches came from Howard.

Will Howard’s Connection With TE Robert Tonyan

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained to reporters this week that even if he didn’t play Thursday, he was going to be available to help the young quarterbacks.

Howard took one piece of advice Rodgers delivered very much to heart.

“He really kind of talked to all three of us, but more me and Drew just about some little things that helped him when he was young in the preseason,” said Howard.

“Hey, you know, find your guy. Today, it was Bobby for me.”

Of Howard’s nine throws, four of them went to Tonyan. More than half of the quarterback’s completions were to the veteran tight end as well.

Tonyan Pushing for Steelers TE3 Role

As Howard explained, Freiermuth and Washington will be Pittsburgh’s top two tight ends.

But the Steelers lost tight ends Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward during the offseason. So, the team is searching for new tight end depth.

In the spring, it didn’t appear Tonyan was going to be the answer. The Steelers didn’t sign him until June 4. But he’s turned in a strong training camp and started the preseason on a high note.

Howard took a bit of a shot at Green Bay for not retaining Tonyan. But the veteran tight end hasn’t played for Green Bay since 2022.

Over the past three years, he’s experienced 1-year stints with the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. So like the Packers, none of those teams kept Tonyan either.

With those teams, he didn’t exactly fill the stat sheet. Tonyan has 12 catches for 113 yards with zero touchdowns over the past three seasons.

But Tonyan has experienced his best NFL success with Rodgers as his quarterback. If he makes the Steelers roster, that’s who will be throwing him passes once again.

In 2020, Tonyan had 52 receptions, 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.