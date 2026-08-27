Steelers Have Already Made Final Roster Decision on QB Will Howard: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale will be another important game for quarterback Will Howard. But it won’t impact whether or not he makes the team’s roster to begin the 2026 regular season.

That’s what three veteran Pittsburgh sports journalists, Gerry Dulac, Mike Prisuta and Bob Labriola, said during a pregame radio appearance on WDVE Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Steelers Depot’s official X account shared the update.

The three insiders reported the Steelers plan to keep all four quarterbacks they have on their roster. That includes Howard, who some pundits have speculated as a cut candidate this month.

Other pundits considered fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph on the roster bubble.

“Gerry Dulac, Mike Prisuta and Bob Labriola all said on DVE pregame show that they believe the Steelers have already decided to keep all four QBs on the 53-man roster,” wrote Steelers Depot on X.

Howard had an impressive showing in his preseason debut two weeks ago against the Green Bay Packers. In Week 2, though, Howard threw two interceptions versus the New York Jets.

The Steelers will face the Buffalo Bills in their preseason finale Thursday night. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that Howard and rookie Drew Allar will split snaps in the matchup.