Steelers’ Will Howard Gets Great News on Bid for Roster Spot

League insider Jason La Canfora argued this week not enough people around the NFL are talking about quarterback Will Howard. So, La Canfora made it a point to discuss Mr. Howard himself.

Specifically, the NFL insider offered an extremely positive update on Howard’s chance to early a Pittsburgh Steelers roster spot.

First, La Canfora confirmed the Steelers are serious about potentially keeping four quarterbacks.

“The Steelers are currently four deep at [quarterback]. Team sources have indicated on numerous occasions that they could keep all four,” La Canfora wrote. “It’s certainly being discussed.

“In the end, however, veteran backup Mason Rudolph could be a legitimate trade option as roster cutdowns approach—keeping four on the active roster seems rich.”

Secondly, La Canfora added head coach Mike McCarthy has been sincere about his praise for Howard.

“Putting either young QB on the practice squad would be far too dangerous if they put up another outing like the opener. Head coach Mike McCarthy was raving about Howard throughout the offseason.

“‘He loves that kid,’ one team source told me.”

Will Howard on Track to Make Steelers Roster?

Regardless of how a Steelers fan cuts La Canfora’s report, it was good news for Howard.

The second-year quarterback figures to benefit the most if the Steelers keep four quarterbacks. In that scenario, he will have another year to sit behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Then next year, Howard will have a shot to compete with Drew Allar.

But La Canfora made it sound like even if the Steelers don’t keep four quarterbacks, Howard will make the team. Instead, the Steelers will send Rudolph packing.

All three Pittsburgh quarterbacks played well in the preseason opener. La Canfora acknowledged Allar played very well and then suggested the Steelers might have “the deepest quarterback room in the league.”

That’s saying something considering the criticism the organization has received for how they’ve handle quarterback over the past few years.

Still, La Canfora decided to focus on Howard’s place on the team in his report. That alone is great news for the young quarterback.

Howard Faces Critical Final 2 Preseason Games

McCarthy hasn’t revealed his quarterback for Week 2 in the preseason. If Rodgers is going to play at all this month, he very likely will this Friday.

But it’s hard to foresee a scenario where Howard isn’t going to play a lot.

Even if La Canfora is right and Howard is already on his way to a roster spot, the Steelers would benefit from getting as long of a good on Howard as possible. Also, the more repetitions he gets, the better it will be for his long-term development.

Howard missed all of his rookie preseason because of a hand injury. That’s all the more reason why this month is so important for his future.

Against the Green Bay Packers last Thursday, Howard completed 7 of 9 passes for 86 yards. He led the Steelers on one touchdown drive.

In Week 2, the Steelers will face the New York Jets on Friday, August 21 at 7 pm ET.