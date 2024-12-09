Browns OG Wyatt Teller’s Wife Calls Out Steelers Fans After Rivalry Showdown

The wife of Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller was very critical of Pittsburgh Steelers fans after Week 14.

The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns rivalry is arguably at an all-time high for the last 25 years. It certainly appears to be from the perspective of the wife of Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller, Carly Teller.

Carly shared on social media that she didn’t have a good experience watching the Steelers-Browns matchup at Acrisure Stadium on December 8. On X (formerly Twitter), she described the Pittsburgh fans in her section as “blatantly disrespectful.”

“The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls,” Teller wrote. “I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to.

“Very sad/embarrassing behavior.”

Carly was a little more specific about what happened in a post on her Instagram story.

“When you’re just trying to have a drink and watch your husbands at work but surrounded by Steelers fans who are screaming at them and you the entire time,” Carly wrote with a couple emojis.

Carly Teller Complains of Rowdy Steelers Fans

It’s disappointing to hear that Carly didn’t have a great experience at Acrisure Stadium. It’s one of the best places to see a game in the NFL.

Of course, one of the top reasons it can claim that title is the fan base, which is extremely loyal and passion for the home team.

It’s really impossible to know if Carly’s claim that Steelers fans displayed “embarrassing behavior” during Week 14 is genuine. None of us were there to judge.

But it was a Steelers-Browns rivalry matchup. And sometimes, when fans have bad experiences at other stadiums with opposing fans, they just simply met a bad apple.

Every fan base has them.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora shared his reaction to Carly’s social media posts about her experience from watching Steelers-Browns in Week 14.

“Without video evidence or any other verification, it’s impossible to know the validity of Carly Teller’s claims,” wrote Kozora. “Steelers fans, like any fan base, are capable of crossing lines, especially when sports rivalries and alcohol are involved.

“But any taunts may have been directed more generally than at her specifically, and the same can probably be said about Steelers wives when they travel to hostile places like the Dawg Pound.”

Steelers Fans Give Wyatt Teller’s Wife Little Sympathy

If Carly’s intention in sharing her Acrisure Stadium experience was to gain pity from social media, it didn’t work very well. A lot of Steelers fans responded to Carly’s story with stories of their own about the hardships they’ve faced watching the Steelers play in Cleveland.

“I got the same treatment from a Browns fan! There’s one everywhere! Relax,” wrote one Steelers fan.

“I got surrounded by Browns fans and had to listen to ‘here we go brownies woof woof’ and ‘[expletive] the Steelers’ the whole 35 minute walk too through the blizzard back to my truck in Cleveland a couple weeks ago,” wrote another Steelers fan. “Cry us a river.”

Other Steelers fans doubted that she was telling the truth or just flat out said they didn’t care.

“I saw you yapping the whole game,” wrote another Steelers fan.

“It’s called a rivalry game in the AFC North and also a revenge game against the most hated team in Steelers Nation, so what did you expect?!” A different Steelers fan asked.

A small percentage of Steelers fans, though, did offer an apology on behalf of Steelers Nation.

“Sorry you had a bad experience,” wrote a fan who claimed to be at the game. “The Browns fans in my section were treated well.”

“That’s unfortunate,” wrote another X user. “Sorry to hear this.”

The Steelers-Browns rivalry won’t renew again until next season. But there will surely be plenty of rowdy fans from both teams at each meeting in the rivalry during 2025.