Hi, Subscriber

Former Steelers Fan Favorite Makes Football Return: Report

  • 174 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Tomlin Zach Banner
Getty
Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner, who played for Mike Tomlin from 2019-21, will continue his football career in the UFL.

Offensive tackle Zach Banner didn’t fulfill the high upside with the Pittsburgh Steelers that fans and the media saw in him before a knee injury. But Banner is working toward another opportunity.

His next chance will come in the UFL.

UFL insider Avion Plummer reported on March 6 that Banner signed a contract to join the Houston Roughnecks.

Banner played three seasons for the Steelers from 2019-21. The offensive tackle started two games, including the season opener in 2020.

Banner also appeared in eight games for the Cleveland Browns during the 2017 campaign.

Zach Banner’s NFL Journey

After playing college at USC, Banner began his NFL career as a fourth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Indianapolis selected the mammoth offensive tackle at No. 137 overall.

At the NFL Combine, Banner measured taller than 6-foot-8 and 353 pounds.

Banner, though, never played for the Colts, as the team waived him at the end of the 2017 preseason. The Browns signed the rookie to their active roster.

Banner made his NFL debut on Nov. 12 versus the Detroit Lions. The offensive tackle played a season-high 24 offensive snaps in the debut.

While he mostly played special teams the rest of the season, Banner did dress for all of Cleveland’s remaining games.

The following offseason, Banner spent time with the Browns and Carolina Panthers before signing with the Steelers in Aug. 2018. He played in just one game that season but then dressed as a backup offensive tackle the following year.

In Week 12 of 2019, Banner made his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals. For most of 2019, Banner played in heavy sets where the Steelers featured an extra offensive lineman.

With that role, he grew into a fan favorite in Pittsburgh, becoming known as “No. 72” because referees often announced “No. 72 is reporting as eligible” when he came onto the field.

The Steelers crowd often cheered loudly following those announcements.

After re-signing in Pittsburgh on a one-year, $1.75 million, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Paul Zeise labeled it one of the team’s most underrated moves of the offseason.

Zeise described Banner as having “a chance to be an excellent tackle if he keeps working at it.”

Unfortunately for Banner, he suffered a torn ACL against the New York Giants in Week 1 of 2020. That game was Banner’s second start with the Steelers.

Banner returned to the Steelers on a two-year deal the following offseason. But while struggling to fully recover from the knee injury, Banner didn’t start again in 2021.

Pittsburgh released the offensive tackle in March 2022.

Banner Continuing Football Journey With UFL’s Houston Rednecks

Since his departure from the Steelers, Banner has yet to receive another NFL opportunity. But he hasn’t been ready to give up on his football dream.

Although Banner started a podcast career, the former Steelers tackle has argued on his show that he’s still battling to return to the field.

Banner will do that in the UFL this spring.

With the Roughnecks, Banner will receive coaching from former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Tom Cable. Besides head coach, Cable also has more than two decades of college and NFL experience coaching offensive line.

The Roughnecks are scheduled to begin their 2025 season on March 28.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Najee Harris's headshot N. Harris
CJ Henderson's headshot C. Henderson
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
Donte Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Van Jefferson's headshot V. Jefferson
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Damontae Kazee's headshot D. Kazee
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Tyler Matakevich's headshot T. Matakevich
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Dan Moore's headshot D. Moore
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
MyCole Pruitt's headshot M. Pruitt
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Max Scharping's headshot M. Scharping
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Cameron Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Mike Williams's headshot M. Williams
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Former Steelers Fan Favorite Makes Football Return: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x