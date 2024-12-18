10 NFL Players Who Could Have Been NBA Stars

The intersection of NFL and NBA athleticism has long intrigued sports analysts, with discussions often focusing on NFL players who possess the physical attributes and skills that could potentially translate to success in the world of professional basketball.

There are several NFL players who demonstrated basketball prowess during their high school and collegiate careers, suggesting that, under different circumstances, they might have pursued opportunities in the NBA.

While some athletes have successfully transitioned between sports, such cases are extremely rare. The general consensus among experts and athletes alike is that excelling in either the NFL or NBA requires specialized abilities, making a potential crossover unlikely.

But let’s take a look at the NFL players — past and present — who were good enough to have had a shot in the NBA if they had chosen to:

10. Donovan McNabb, QB

At Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was a standout basketball player, earning All-Area honors from the Chicago Sun-Times and the Southtown Economist. His high school success led him to walk on to Syracuse University’s basketball team, where he contributed as a reserve guard for two seasons. During the 1995-96 season, McNabb was part of the Syracuse squad that advanced to the NCAA championship.

In college, the former QB’s athleticism translated well on the basketball court. In his sophomore year with the Orange, he provided valuable minutes off the bench. Notably, in a game against Georgetown, he scored a career-high 10 points, including a memorable block against the 6-foot-9 Jahidi White’s dunk attempt.

9. Joe Burrow, QB

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s exceptional basketball abilities during his high school years suggest that he could have possessed the potential to pursue a career in pro basketball. At Athens High School in Ohio, Burrow was a standout point guard, earning first-team all-state honors in his senior year. He averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game that year, showcasing the same versatility and leadership on the court as he does on the field for the Bengals.

Moreover, Burrow’s competitive nature and confidence in his basketball abilities further support the notion that he could have pursued the NBA. In a lighthearted 2022 interview, Burrow expressed confidence in his basketball skills, suggesting he could score 12-15 points in an NBA game. This self-assuredness, combined with his proven and undeniable athletic talent, makes us think that with dedicated focus and training, Joe Brrr might have developed into a decent basketball player.

8. Randy Moss, WR

Former wide receiver Randy Moss, renowned for his illustrious Hall of Fame career, also showcased exceptional basketball talent during his high school years. At DuPont High School in West Virginia, Moss was a two-time recipient of the Bill Evans Award, honoring the state’s top high school basketball player. In his senior year, he averaged 30.2 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 60% from the field and amassing a school-record 1,713 career points.

Moss was so good at basketball in high school, he was invited a camp sponsored by Nike for elite players from around the country, including Kevin Garnett, Allen Iverson and Ron Mercer. As if that isn’t enough, high school basketball teammate and future NBA guard Jason Williams lauded Moss as the best athlete he had ever encountered, emphasizing Moss’s superior abilities across multiple sports.

7. Cooper Kupp, WR

Current L.A. Rams WR Cooper Kupp is another NFL star who had an impressive high school basketball career. Whether Kupp possessed the skills necessary to compete at higher levels, potentially even the NBA, is debatable, but we have a few reasons to include him here. As a standout player for A.C. Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, Kupp led his team to the 2012 Washington 4A State Championship

A defining moment of Kupp’s basketball tenure was his defensive performance against future NBA star Zach LaVine during the state playoffs. Tasked with guarding LaVine, Kupp completely shut the future Chicago Bulls star down, smothering him and limiting LaVine’s 3-point opportunities. At 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, Kupp had the size and speed to be a shut-down defender, but football was his true calling.

6. Jimmy Graham, TE

Before his NFL career, tight end Jimmy Graham was a power forward for four years at the University of Miami. He played in 120 games and started about a third of them. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Graham possessed the physical attributes ideal for an NBA big, but he chose to pursue football instead.

Graham’s athleticism was evident his junior year, where he averaged 6.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, showcasing his strong defensive acumen coupled with solid rebounding skills. Despite his physical gifts and solid performances in college, Graham’s basketball statistics were modest, with career averages of 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Still, it’s entirely possible he could have been a decent reserve in the NBA.

5. Tony Gonzalez, TE

Former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez had an impressive basketball career at the University of California, Berkeley. As a forward for the Golden Bears, he played in 82 games over three seasons, averaging 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. His junior year was particularly notable, as he finished with 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, helping the team reach the Sweet Sixteen in the 1997 NCAA tourney.

Further evidence of Gonzalez’s NBA potential came during the 2002 NFL offseason when he participated in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat. He showed off by grabbing 11 rebounds in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Pat Riley, then the head coach and still the president of the Heat, said about Gonzalez: “If he ever would have pursued it, I think he would have been a 10-year pro.”

4. Julius Peppers, DE

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing around 270 pounds, Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers possessed a rare combination of size, strength and agility, which he frequently displayed as a power forward for the North Carolina Tar Heels. During the 2000-2001 basketball season, Peppers played in 25 games, averaging 7.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest, also leading the team — and the NCAA — with a 64.3% field goal percentage.

His performance was instrumental in UNC’s run to the Final Four in the 1999-2000 season, where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during the NCAA tournament. Former UNC basketball coach Matt Doherty believed that had Peppers focused solely on basketball, he could have played in the NBA, noting his ability to pass and nail mid-range jumpers, also complementing the former DE’s soft hands.

3. Terrell Owens, WR

Former All-Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens is another former NFL star who was a standout basketball player. Owens played forward for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, participating in 38 games over three seasons. Although his collegiate basketball statistics were modest — he averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game — his athleticism was evident.

Beyond college, T.O. continued to show off his skill with a basketball. He frequently participated in charity games, where his wildly entertaining performances, including left-handed dunks and coast-to-coast plays, highlighted his athletic versatility. He may not have been a star on the court, but he sure would have been fun to watch.

2. Antonio Gates, TE

Before his NFL tenure, tight end Antonio Gates was a standout basketball player at Kent State University, where he led the Golden Flashes to the Elite Eight in the 2002 NCAA Tournament. During that season, he averaged 20.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. His scoring ability and dominance on the court was evident to all who watched him play.

Gates’ exceptional performance that year earned him Honorable Mention All-American honors from the Associated Press, underscoring his potential as a professional basketball player. The 6-foot-4 Gates possessed a unique combination of size, strength and agility, making him a formidable presence in the paint. His physical attributes, coupled with his basketball IQ, made many fans wonder what might have been had he chosen basketball over the NFL.

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB

At Whitehouse High School in Texas, current Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was a standout on the basketball court, averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. His skill on the court was evident in his ability to execute impressive dunks, hit 3-point shots and capable ball-handling, making him a versatile and entertaining player.

Mahomes’ basketball prowess was not only recognized by his coaches and teammates, but he also caught the attention of one of the GOATs. NBA star Stephen Curry, upon viewing Mahomes’ high school basketball highlights, praised his fluid footwork and creativity on the court, also noting the QB’s comfort in the paint and readiness for physical play. Maybe we’re projecting because Mahomes has been so incredible on the football field, but we’re not about to be against the Chiefs great in any way, shape or form.

