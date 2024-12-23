49ers 2nd Round Pick Injured in Loss vs. Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers were hit with multiple losses on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Prior to kickoff, the 49ers learned they were mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. They had nothing to play for other than pride, which also took a hit after suffering a 29-17 loss vs. the Dolphins. While the loss is meaningless, outside of draft stock, San Francisco once again was hit by the injury bug.

49ers Key Injuries

During the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss, offensive lineman Aaron Banks suffered a significant knee injury that forced him to exit the game. The former second-round pick was rolled up on while guard on a Patrick Taylor Jr. two-yard run.

Banks was helped off the field by trainers and did not return.

In his postgame press conference, head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that the team fears Banks may have suffered an MCL injury.

“They thought it was most likely an MCL,” Shanahan said.

If so, Banks would miss the final two weeks of the regular season. The injury comes at a brutal time as Banks is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The 49ers are expected to run further tests before setting a timetable for recovery.

Depending on the severity, Aaron Banks’ MCL injury could keep him out for just one week. But if he needs surgery, the offensive lineman could miss anywhere from eight to 16 weeks to heal completely.

Banks has started 43 games since taking over the full-time starting left guard job in 2022. Banks is having a career season as a run blocker with a 69.4 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

His potential absence adds to the team’s challenges, especially with left tackle Trent Williams already missing his fifth consecutive game due to an ankle and heal injury.

With Banks potentially on the shelf, the 49ers will turn to 2022 sixth-round pick Nick Zakelj and recently signed Austen Pleasants. They would be in line for their first career starts.

Aaron Banks was not the only key injury the 49ers suffered on Sunday.

Complete 49ers Injury Report

49ers’ linebacker Dre Greenlaw also left the game after sustaining a right calf injury in the first quarter. Greenlaw, who is already recovering from an Achilles injury, played on the team’s first defensive drive before exiting.

During the CBS Sports broadcast, sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson stated Greenlaw was “yelling, screaming, and limping in pain.”

When asked if the injury is a concern, Shanahan said, “It can be. It was one of the first four plays. I know it was the first drive. He felt tightness in the calf. So, once that happened, we shut him down. We’ll see if he pulled it or anything, but we didn’t test it anymore after that.”

Shanahan added that the team never considered reinserting Greenlaw back into the game.

“Once we heard about his calf, we shut him down,” Shanahan said.

Teammate Nick Bosa spoke about Greenlaw’s exit and hinted towards the linebacker returning too soon from injury.

“I felt for him today,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “He really wanted to play out the rest of this year. He’s an incredible player, and I think, sometimes with him, we need to protect him from himself because he’ll play through anything.

“And sometimes, when you go through an injury like that, and it’s not ready, I think the best thing for him would be to take it as slow as he can.”

Other injuries include tackle Jaylon Moore, who suffered a quad injury, and linebacker Dee Winters, who exited with a chest injury. Neither player returned.

Kyle Shanahan is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday and provide further injury updates.