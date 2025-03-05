Hi, Subscriber

49ers 2nd Round Pick Projected to Receive $20M Deal in Free Agency

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks
Getty
San Francisco 49ers; guard Aaron Banks looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game

In just one week, the NFL free agency signing period will officially begin, marking the start of a new league year on March 12 at 1 p.m. PT. With teams preparing to make moves, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that organizations have been informed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is expected to be fully healthy after recovering from a triceps injury. Hargrave will likely find a new home soon, but he isn’t the only San Francisco 49ers player poised for a big payday as left guard Aaron Banks is in a prime position to cash-in this offseason.

Aaron Banks: A Top Free-Agent Guard

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero recently highlighted several impending free agents who could secure more lucrative contracts than expected. According to Pelissero, Aaron Banks ranks second among players ready to secure a significant payday.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to use the franchise tag on Trey Smith, Banks has become one of the most sought-after guards on the market—possibly even the top option. A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021 (No. 48 overall), Banks had an impressive 2023 season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one sack across 471 pass-blocking snaps while earning a career-best 67.2 PFF grade in 13 starts.

With offensive linemen seeing substantial contracts in free agency, Banks could command a deal similar to the one Robert Hunt secured last March. Hunt signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. Given the current market, Banks could realistically land a contract in the range of $18 million to $20 million per season. Currently, six NFL guards earn at least $18 million annually, putting Banks in a position to join that elite group.

Will the 49ers Let Banks Walk?

The 49ers may actually benefit from Banks signing a lucrative deal elsewhere. If he lands a top-tier contract, San Francisco would receive a valuable compensatory pick. “The 49ers would love everything about Banks signing a contract above market,” Pelissero wrote. Paying him like a top-six guard would likely secure them a strong draft asset in return.

However, despite Banks’ market value, some concerns remain. He struggled at times in pass protection last season, finishing near the top of the leaderboard in blown blocks. Though his potential as a free agent is high, history suggests teams often overpay for linemen, only to regret it down the line.

The 49ers have seen this scenario play out before. Laken Tomlinson left in free agency a few years ago but has since bounced between two different teams. Mike McGlinchey struggled significantly in his first year with the Denver Broncos before improving in his second season. San Francisco’s offensive scheme has a proven track record of elevating linemen, a factor many teams around the league have yet to recognize.

Instead of committing significant cap space to retain Aaron Banks, the San Francisco 49ers may opt to develop talent already on their roster—at a fraction of the cost. If they can replace his production while securing a compensatory pick, moving on from Banks could be the smarter long-term decision.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers 2nd Round Pick Projected to Receive $20M Deal in Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x