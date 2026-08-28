San Francisco 49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey News After Final Preseason Game

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their preseason Thursday night with an 18-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey did not appear in any of the preseason games as he dealt with some general muscle tightness entering his 10th NFL season.

49ers Announce McCaffrey News

On Friday morning, the 49ers and the NFL announced exciting news for McCaffrey. He was officially named the No. 6 player on the NFL Top 100 after his dominant 2025 campaign.

“Nobody does it like CMC,” the 49ers posted.

Nobody does it like CMC 😤 📰: https://t.co/rFgnfNo18n pic.twitter.com/FOVUNfOVcR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2026

The rankings are voted on by NFL players and primarily reflect production from the previous season. For McCaffrey, that season ranked among the best of his career.

He appeared in all 17 games and rushed 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also led all NFL running backs in receiving yards with 102 catches for 924 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey finished with 2,126 total scrimmage yards, the second-most in the NFL behind Bijan Robinson.

His dominant season earned him several major honors, including Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections, along with the 2025 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

McCaffrey’s NFL Career

The Carolina Panthers drafted McCaffrey out of Stanford with the No. 8 overall pick in 2017. He spent roughly five and a half seasons with Carolina before the Panthers traded him to the 49ers midway through the 2022 season.

McCaffrey has earned four Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honors throughout his career. He has rushed 1,658 times for 7,589 yards and 62 touchdowns across 112 games while adding 626 receptions for 5,390 yards and 36 receiving touchdowns.

Looking at the 49ers This Season

San Francisco has retained plenty of talent while adding to its roster in hopes of returning to Super Bowl contention in a stacked NFC West.

The 49ers will open the season Sept. 10 in Australia with a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.